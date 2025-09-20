Surya's sweet gesture lights up Omani camp!

'Surya spoke about the game and praised us which means a lot. Our boys had questions on how to play in different phases of T20 game. It was really nice to have a chat with him.'

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and Jatinder Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Suryakumar Yadav is known for his cheerful personality and friendly nature. On Friday evening, the Indian T20 skipper lit up the faces of the Oman players with a simple act of generosity that went far beyond the outcome of the Asia Cup game.

Oman had fought tooth and nail before going down by 21 runs to the heavyweights of world cricket, and just as the players were cooling off inside the ground after the post-match formalities, Surya walked across, and was invited by deputy head coach Sulakshan Kulkarni.

Kulkarni, a former Mumbai stumper who has seen Surya grow from his under-16 days, didn't have to coax much. Just one request and the India skipper was there, smiling, and ready to share a few words with Jatinder Singh and his spirited men.

"Surya spoke about the game and praised us which means a lot. Our boys had questions on how to play in different phases of T20 game. It was really nice to have a chat with him," Oman skipper Jatinder said.

The huddle on the lush green outfield was informal but full of warmth. Surya praised the entire team for not being overawed by big names and for the way they played their shots with freedom.

He reserved special praise for the two half-centurions -- Aamir Kaleem and Hammad Mirza -- telling them that their fearless batting against India would inspire others back home.

For the Oman players, the chat was less about tactics and more about validation -- a superstar taking the time to acknowledge their fight.

Cell phones were out soon after, and Surya happily obliged with selfies and a group photograph, the Oman cricketers grinning as if they had just won a trophy.

It was a fleeting moment, but one that underlined why the Indian skipper is often called the people's cricketer.