News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Suryakumar's message brought Sarfaraz Khan's father to Rajkot

Suryakumar's message brought Sarfaraz Khan's father to Rajkot

Source: PTI
February 15, 2024 21:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE:  Sarfaraz Khan made an emotional debut in front of his family. Photograph: BCCI

If it wasn't for India batter Suryakumar Yadav, father of Sarfaraz Khan would not have been present to see his son get the coveted Test cap from Anil Kumble.

Naushad Khan was in attendance along with Sarfaraz's wife on day one of the third Test between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium.

Tears rolled down Naushad's eyes as he witnessed his son get the India cap. Sarfaraz ended up making a strokeful 62 on debut.

 

However, it took some convincing for Naushad to make up his mind with Suryakumar playing a vital role in it.

Naushad revealed on the sidelines of the game that a message from Suryakumar convinced him to travel to Rajkot.

“Initially, I thought I wouldn't come as that would put Sarfaraz in some kind of pressure, and apart from that I also had a bit of a cold. But Surya's message almost made me melt,” he said.

Naushad read out the message from India's best T20 batter.

"I do understand your emotions. But trust me, when I made my Test debut (last year in March against Australia in Nagpur) and was receiving my Test cap, my father and mother were just behind. 

“And that moment was something beyond special. These moments don't come too often. So I would suggest that you must go,” those were the words from Suryakumar.

Having received such a message, Naushad made arrangements to travel to Rajkot.

“After this message from Surya, I couldn't stop myself from coming. Just took a pill and came here yesterday,” he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Rohit, Jadeja, Sarfaraz put India in control
PIX: Rohit, Jadeja, Sarfaraz put India in control
'All I wanted was to play in front of my father'
'All I wanted was to play in front of my father'
More than me, I am happy for my father: Sarfaraz
More than me, I am happy for my father: Sarfaraz
Energy from urine? IIT-Palakkad researchers show how
Energy from urine? IIT-Palakkad researchers show how
PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract
PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract
Feeling bad, says Jadeja on Sarfaraz run-out
Feeling bad, says Jadeja on Sarfaraz run-out
Ajit group real NCP, can't disqualify: Maha Speaker
Ajit group real NCP, can't disqualify: Maha Speaker

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

A Father's Tears At Sarfaraz's Debut

A Father's Tears At Sarfaraz's Debut

PIX: Sarfaraz, Jurel Get Test Caps

PIX: Sarfaraz, Jurel Get Test Caps

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances