SEE: Suryakumar Yadav shares emotional injury update

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

India's leading T20I batsman, Suryakumar Yadav, faced a setback with an injury, sharing a video update with fans on Saturday.

On Instagram, Suryakumar posted a video using crutches and donning a foot brace.

‘On a slightly serious note, injuries are never fun, but I’ll take it in my stride and promise to be back, fully fit, in no time! Till then, hope you all are enjoying the holiday season and finding little joys, everyday,’ he captioned the video but reassured fans of his quick return to full fitness.

While there's no official statement on his status for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan from January 11, concerns persist about his participation.

Suryakumar's exceptional performance in the recent T20I series against South Africa, earning him the 'Player of the Series' title for scoring 156 runs, including a century and a fifty, adds to the uncertainty surrounding his current injury.