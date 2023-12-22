News
Suryakumar out of Afghanistan series, Hardik unlikely too

Suryakumar out of Afghanistan series, Hardik unlikely too

Source: PTI
December 22, 2023 23:17 IST
IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav will miss the Afghanistan series due to injury. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Suryakumar Yadav is all set to miss the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan starting January 11 due to an ankle injury sustained during the recent series against South Africa.

The 31-year-old twisted his ankle while fielding against South Africa in Johannesburg and there could be a suspected tear that could take six weeks to heal.

“Surya has reported to NCA for rehab work and the Medical Science team as of now has ruled him injured. He won't be able to play against Afghanistan which starts in three weeks’ time. Since he is unlikely to be selected for Tests, he will possibly play for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy in February to check his fitness before playing in the IPL," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

 

It has also been known that chances of Hardik Pandya recovering from his ankle injury looks unlikely at the moment.

"There is no update on Hardik's fitness status as of now and one can say there remains a big question mark of him being available before the end of IPL," the source added.

With Surya or Hardik unavailable, the selectors might need to ask Rohit Sharma to lead the side unless they want to look forward and appoint Ravindra Jadeja, the stop gap leader for a series.

But Jadeja will play all five Tests against England and will need to take care of his workload management.

Even Asian Games skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has broken his finger and will be out for the series.          

Jitesh Sharma to keep wickets against Afghanistan

Ishan Kishan recently pulled out of the South Africa Tests due to "personal reasons" and there are reports of keeper-batter prioritising mental health after being on the road for past one year.

There are talks that he might not be available for Afghanistan and Jitesh Sharma will keep wickets.

"The BCCI respects a player's privacy and no one will ask Kishan the reason why he decided to skip the Tests. May be once Rahul was announced as a keeper in Tests, he didn't want to hang around. It does take a toll, if you are not picked consistently."

