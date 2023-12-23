News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sai Wins Medal, Rahul Wins Hearts

Sai Wins Medal, Rahul Wins Hearts

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 23, 2023 08:41 IST
IMAGE: Skipper K L Rahul urged the fielding coach to give the award to Sai Sudharsan. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters
 

The Indian dressing room once again had its own award ceremony. Following India's 2-1 series win over hosts South Africa, Sai Sudharsan bagged the Impact Fielder of the ODI Series medal.

The three players in contention for the award included skipper K L Rahul, who took six catches, Sanju Samson, who picked up two -- one as wicket-keeper and one as fielder, and Sai, who took a stunner.

Fielding Coach Ajay Ratra opened up about Rahul's selfless act.

'There are a few magnificent performances in the ODI series. Altogether, we have taken 12 catches during the ODI series against South Africa. KL alone has taken six catches. Sanju has taken two catches, one as a 'keeper and another as a fielder. Sai took one brilliant catch today. It was a tight decision to decide the best fielder.'

'It was a tight call between Rahul and Sai. But Rahul was generous enough to say that the catches were to his hand and we should give this award to Sai,' Ratra said.

Sai took the award, but Rahul won everyone's heart!

SEE: Sai Sudharsan wins the Impact Fielder of the ODI series medal. Video: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
