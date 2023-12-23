News
Gaikwad ruled out Test series; Easwaran named replacement

Gaikwad ruled out Test series; Easwaran named replacement

December 23, 2023 15:30 IST
IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad hurt his right finger during the second ODI against South Africa. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Top order India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the two-Test series in South Africa on Saturday, with Abhimanyu Easwaran drafted in as his replacement.

Gaikwad hurt his right ring finger while fielding in the second one-day international against South Africa in Gqeberha.

"He underwent scans, and following an expert consultation, the BCCI medical team has ruled him out of the remainder of the tour," the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement.

 

Gaikwad, 26, has played six one-dayers and 19 Twenty20 Internationals but is yet to make his Test debut.

Easwaran is captain of the India A squad currently in South Africa.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to be skipper Rohit Sharma's opening partner in the Test series beginning in Centurion on Tuesday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

