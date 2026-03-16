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'Suryakumar Yadav Is an Inspiration for Young Cricketers'

By REDIFF CRICKET
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March 16, 2026 18:41 IST

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Officials of the Goa Cricket Association met India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav at the BCCI Naman Awards in New Delhi on Sunday.

Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav is flanked by Goa Cricket Association, president Mahesh Dessai and general secretary Tulsidas Shetye 

IMAGE: Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav is flanked by Goa Cricket Association, president Mahesh Dessai and general secretary Tulsidas Shetye. Photograph: Kind courtesy Goa Cricket Association.

Officials of the Goa Cricket Association, president Mahesh Dessai and general secretary Tulsidas Shetye, met India men’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav during the BCCI Naman Awards in New Delhi on Sunday and congratulated him on India’s triumph in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Key Points

  • President Mahesh Dessai and general secretary Tulsidas Shetye of the Goa Cricket Association met India captain Suryakumar Yadav in New Delhi..
  • The meeting took place during the BCCI Naman Awards organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
  • Dessai praised Suryakumar’s fearless style of play and leadership, calling him an inspiration for young cricketers.
 

Dessai, who served as India's team manager this year, described the meeting as a proud moment and praised Suryakumar for inspiring young cricketers with his fearless style of play.

"Suryakumar Yadav has been an inspiration for many young cricketers across the country with his fearless style of play and dedication to the game. Interacting with him was truly motivating, and we hope more youngsters from Goa take inspiration from such players and pursue sports with passion," Dessai said.

Dessai and Shetye also wished Suryakumar continued success in leading Indian cricket to greater heights.

The GCA office bearers briefly discussed the growing popularity of cricket and other sports across the country and the importance of nurturing young talent at the grassroots level.

The Naman Awards, organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), celebrate the achievements of Indian cricketers and honour outstanding performances across various formats of the game.

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