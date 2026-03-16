After uncertainty, Govt clears Chinnaswamy Stadium for IPL matches

In a major relief for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has granted approval to host IPL 2026 matches at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

IMAGE: RCB are defending champions having won the title in 2025, for the first time in 18 years of the competition. Photograph: BCCI

The Karnataka government on Monday gave formal approval to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to host the 2026 Indian Premier League matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, ending months of uncertainty following the stampede after the team's maiden title win.

Key Points The formal approval comes after a meeting chaired by Karnataka home minister Parameshwar with the Expert Committee.

Chinnaswamy Stadium has received the required permissions to host the 5 RCB Home Matches.

RCB's two home games will be played at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

'It’s official. Things are about to unfold, and it’s only going to get BOLD. A curtain raiser that’s about to raise the temperatures. Note: Chinnaswamy Stadium has received the required permissions to host the 5 RCB Home Matches,' RCB posted on their X handle.

Defending champions RCB will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL season opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28.

The formal approval comes after a meeting chaired by Karnataka home minister Parameshwar with the Expert Committee, which was constituted by the state government, and representatives from the KSCA, RCB and their event management firm DNA.

"During the meeting, the Expert Committee presented its report outlining the preparedness and compliance measures undertaken at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium," KSCA's official spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya informed in a statement.

11 fans were killed in a stampede during RCB's victory celebrations last June

"Based on the recommendations of the Expert Committee and after reviewing the arrangements in detail, the Hon'ble Home Minister has formally accorded approval for the conduct of the upcoming IPL matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru."

"The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) places on record its sincere gratitude to the Hon'ble Home Minister, Dr. G. Parameshwar, for his leadership, guidance and support in facilitating this approval," he added.

Earlier, in January, the Chinnaswamy had received conditional permission from the Karnataka government to hold IPL and international matches after the current KSCA regime held several rounds of talks with various state agencies since December 2025.

The fabled venue has been deprived of cricket since 11 fans were killed in a stampede during RCB's victory celebrations on June 4, 2025.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium is also slated to host the RCB Unboxing event as well as the tournament's opening ceremony.

RCB had earlier announced that it would play five of their seven home matches in Bengaluru, while two will be played at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

RCB don't have the best record at home and will look to reverse that trend in IPL 2026.