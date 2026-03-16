Suryakumar Yadav on Test Cricket Dreams and T20 Mastery

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav opens up about his unfulfilled Test cricket ambitions, his struggles with the ODI format, and his established dominance in T20 cricket.

IMAGE: Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav poses with the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 trophy after the team's win over New Zealand in the final match, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday., March 8, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Suryakumar Yadav expresses his strong desire to play Test cricket, despite limited opportunities.

Yadav admits to struggling with the ODI format, finding it difficult to adapt to its varied batting requirements.

He acknowledges his mastery and comfort in T20 cricket, attributing his success to familiarity and skill.

Suryakumar Yadav reflects on the unique charm and atmosphere of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Despite challenges, Yadav respects all cricket formats, recognising the distinct appeal of each.

World Cup-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav says he yearns to play Test cricket, finds ODI not his cup of tea, but ultimately his forte is T20 because usmey apna haath set ho gaya hai.

In an exclusive podcast interview with PTI, Suryakumar occasionally slipped into charming Mumbaiya Hindi, such as the haath set ho gaya hai phrase which has no decent English equivalent. Roughly translated, he meant to say he is now a master of the shortest format of cricket and is comfortable playing that.

Relaxed throughout the hour-long conversation, clearly on cloud nine after leading India to a hugely successful World Cup campaign, Suryakumar opened up about his disappointment at not playing Test cricket.

He was reminded that he played one Test against Australia. "One inning!" he corrected the interviewer with his typically unabashed smile.

Test Cricket Aspirations

IMAGE: 35 year old Suryakumar Yadav says he would still love to play Test cricket. Photograph: ANI Photo

"...what is written in your life, you get that only. I started with red-ball cricket itself, played Ranji Trophy for 10-12 years. I played a lot of red-ball cricket in Bombay (erstwhile Mumbai) because if you grow up in Bombay, you start with red ball itself, so everything is around red ball," he said.

"But gradually, when we started playing white-ball cricket, the inclination shifted a bit towards that. And after that, I came to this format (T20). I also tried a lot in One-Day cricket to play well in it, but nothing happened there," he said.

"T20 mein jaisa chal raha tha, usme apna haath set ho gaya hai, aisa bol sakte hain" (The way T20 was working out for me, I had become good at it, you can say that)," he said.

Given an opportunity, would he want to play Test cricket? Without hesitation he replied: "I would love to, because, as I mentioned, I played red-ball cricket from 2010-11 to 2020. So, 10 years is a long time to play red ball, and I was in love with that format. But yeah, obviously, given an opportunity, who wouldn't want to play Test?" he said.

Still, at 35 years of age it is virtually impossible for Suryakumar to get into the Test team. His only experience in Test was in 2023 against Australia in Nagpur when he scored 8 runs in one inning.

The same year he appeared in the ODI World Cup final against Australia when he scored 18 off 28 balls. India lost the final and Suryakumar has not played in that format ever since.

Challenges with the ODI Format

Asked if ODI has a future given that T20 provides immense excitement to fans in a short time while Test gives them old-fashioned satisfaction, Suryakumar remained diplomatic, giving the format its due without being too dismissive.

The dwindling number of bilaterals in the format seems to be indicating a decline that might eventually end with ODI becoming obsolete.

"I feel that as much as I have experienced ODI cricket closely and I have seen it, it is a format where you have to bat in three different ways. Sometimes if you go in early, if wickets fall quickly, then you have to bat like Test cricket.

"Then you have to bat with a good strike rate like a One-Day and then later at the end of the innings, you have to bat like (you do in) T20 format. So, that is one format that I never understood. I tried my best to play it. But then it's a challenging format," he said.

India's spin great Ravichandran Ashwin believes ODIs are dying a "slow death, Pakistan's Wasim Akram once advised the ICC to scrap them altogether and England's Kevin Pietersen perceives 50-over cricket to be under most threat amid the ever-expanding T20 universe.

Reflecting on the 2023 ODI World Cup

Suryakumar also recalled the emotion that the format managed to stir during the 2023 World Cup.

"...when I was with the team for the 2023 ODI World Cup and I played, then that vibe, the whole atmosphere of that format, the build-up going into the final. That was completely different than what we played in 2026 and 2024 T20 World Cup.

"So, it's charm is different, ODI cricket also has a different charm, T20 has a different one," he explained.