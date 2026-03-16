Gambhir Breaks Silence on Rumoured Rift with Kohli and Rohit

Gautam Gambhir addressed rumours of a rift with senior stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, stressing that honesty, intent and learning from mistakes are key inside the Indian team dressing room.

Key Points Speaking at a sports conclave organised by RevSportz in Kolkata, Gambhir stressed that honesty and intent are the most important values in the dressing room.

Gambhir admitted that he can make mistakes, saying he does not shy away from decisions that may not have worked out.

Speculation about tension between Gambhir and senior players grew after Kohli and Rohit retired from Test cricket following India’s 1-3 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2024-25.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has finally addressed the rumours about a possible rift with senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Speaking at sports conclave organised by RevSportz in Kolkata on Monday, Gambhir said that honesty and intent have always been the most important things inside his dressing room when asked about constant speculation suggesting his uneasy rapport with Kohli and Rohit.

Kohli and Rohit announced their Test retirements last May following India's disastrous showing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series that India lost 1-3 in 2024-25. This was just a month before India's Test tour to England. India levelled the series 2-2 but the rumours of Gambhir's rift with his senior players never died down.

The India coach on Monday, admitted that he is human and can also make mistakes.

'I am human and I should be allowed to make mistakes'

'Yes, I am human and I should be allowed to make mistakes as well. Just like anyone else, players should be allowed to make mistakes,' he said.

'I must have made mistakes in the last 18 months. I don’t shy away from that, but I’ve always believed in one thing. Wrong decision with right intent is acceptable, but wrong decision with wrong intent is absolutely not acceptable in that dressing room,' Gambhir added.

Kohli and Rohit are still intergral to India's ODI squad and the duo is expected to find a place in India's squad for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup.