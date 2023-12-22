News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli returns to India due to 'family emergency'

Kohli returns to India due to 'family emergency'

Source: PTI
December 22, 2023 14:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is expected to be back in time for the first Test against South Africa, starting on December 26. Photograph: ICC/X

Virat Kohli has returned to India due to a family emergency but the senior batter is expected to be back in time for the first Test against South Africa, starting next week.

 

Kohli had travelled to South Africa as part of the Indian squad for the two-Test series, which begins in Centurion from December 26.

"Virat Kohli has returned to India due to a family emergency. But he will be back before start of the first Test," a BCCI source told PTI on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the two-Test series, which is a part of the World Test Championship cycle, after fracturing his finger.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the two-Test series with ring finger fracture," the source added.

Gaikwad had injured his finger while trying to take a catch during the second ODI against South Africa earlier this week.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rahul hails fight in young Indian squad
Rahul hails fight in young Indian squad
Why's Siraj Heartbroken?
Why's Siraj Heartbroken?
When Samson Flexed His Muscles...
When Samson Flexed His Muscles...
Chahals, Samsons Celebrate Anniversary
Chahals, Samsons Celebrate Anniversary
India's Entry 2018 Misses Oscar Shortlist
India's Entry 2018 Misses Oscar Shortlist
Sidda draws flak as video in luxury jet goes viral
Sidda draws flak as video in luxury jet goes viral
Not in sync with...: Dhankhar to Kharge on Parl uproar
Not in sync with...: Dhankhar to Kharge on Parl uproar

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Mumbai Indians' Birthday Wish Backfires!

Mumbai Indians' Birthday Wish Backfires!

Last 3-4 months were mentally challenging: Samson

Last 3-4 months were mentally challenging: Samson

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances