Chahals, Samsons Celebrate Anniversary

IMAGE: Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal. Photographs: Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Yuzvendra Chahal came up with an adorable post to wish wife Dhanashree Verma on their third wedding anniversary.

'Dear wifey, From the first day we met to this moment, every second of this journey has been close to my heart. They say matches are made in heaven and I am sure whoever has written our script is on my side,' Yuvi posted.

'You make me a better human being every single day. You complete me!! Happy marriage anniversary to you, the love of my life,' the leg-spinner posted on Instagram.

IMAGE: Charulatha and Sanju Samson. Photographs: BCCI Women/X

It turned out to be a double celebration for Sanju Samson, who also celebrated his wedding anniversary a day after hitting a match-winning century against South Africa.



'5 years of enjoying sunsets and this life with you,' Samson noted in his romantic post for wife Charulatha on Instagram.

Both batter and leggie are currently away on national duty with the Indian team in South Africa.

Come March, Sanju and Yuvi will don pink and try and win another title for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024.