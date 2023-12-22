News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mumbai Indians' Birthday Wish Backfires!

Mumbai Indians' Birthday Wish Backfires!

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 22, 2023 13:28 IST
Ritika Sajdeh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Instagram
 

To mark Ritika Sajdeh's 36th birthday, the Mumbai Indians took to Instagram to convey their wishes to their former skipper Rohit Sharma's missus.

The birthday greetings became a platform for MI fans to voice their discontent over the franchise's decision to replace Rohit as the team's captain for IPL 2024.

Rohit led the Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, but was by replaced by all-rounder Hardik Pandya as captain.

MI's Instagram post featured a heartfelt message alongside a picture of Rohit and Ritika, stating, 'Always our Number 1 supporter. Happy Birthday, Ritika! Have a good one.'

Despite the warm wishes, the comment section became a space where fans expressed solidarity with Rohit and shared their frustration regarding the unexpected change in leadership.

The abrupt captaincy switch sparked a wave of reactions, overshadowing the birthday wishes intended for Ritika.

REDIFF CRICKET
