Is Everything Fine Between Kohli, Gill?

Shubman Gill's first X post of the IPL 2025 season, following Gujarat Titans' victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, sparked intense speculation on Wednesday night.

His message -- 'Eyes on the game, not the noise' -- seemed simple, yet the phrase 'not the noise' caught the attention of fans, who quickly linked it to Virat Kohli and the RCB crowd.

The theory gained traction due to Kohli's animated celebration after Gill's dismissal, with images of his passionate reaction circulating widely. Some fans saw Gill's post as a subtle response, while others dismissed it as a generic statement.

Kohli's fiery celebrations are nothing new - his intensity on the field has always been part of his game. Reading too much into it could be an overreach.

As for bad blood between the two? Highly unlikely. Kohli has often praised Gill's talent, once saying he was far more gifted at 19 than he had been. Their post-match hug and smiles further reinforced their camaraderie.

So, was it a veiled message or just a standard motivational post? In the world of social media over-analysis, sometimes a caption is just that -- a caption.