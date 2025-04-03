HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Is Everything Fine Between Kohli, Gill?

Is Everything Fine Between Kohli, Gill?

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 03, 2025 10:41 IST

x

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill's first X post of the IPL 2025 season, following Gujarat Titans' victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, sparked intense speculation on Wednesday night.

His message -- 'Eyes on the game, not the noise' -- seemed simple, yet the phrase 'not the noise' caught the attention of fans, who quickly linked it to Virat Kohli and the RCB crowd.

 

Shubman Gill

The theory gained traction due to Kohli's animated celebration after Gill's dismissal, with images of his passionate reaction circulating widely. Some fans saw Gill's post as a subtle response, while others dismissed it as a generic statement.

Kohli's fiery celebrations are nothing new - his intensity on the field has always been part of his game. Reading too much into it could be an overreach.

As for bad blood between the two? Highly unlikely. Kohli has often praised Gill's talent, once saying he was far more gifted at 19 than he had been. Their post-match hug and smiles further reinforced their camaraderie.

So, was it a veiled message or just a standard motivational post? In the world of social media over-analysis, sometimes a caption is just that -- a caption.

Shubman Gill

 

Shubman Gill

 

Shubman Gill

 

Shubman Gill

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Harvinder Singh: Coach Behind Ashwani Kumar's Rise
Harvinder Singh: Coach Behind Ashwani Kumar's Rise
A Must Read Most Unusual IPL Story!
A Must Read Most Unusual IPL Story!
GT Vs RCB: Who Bowled Best? Vote!
GT Vs RCB: Who Bowled Best? Vote!
What is behind Jaiswal's shock domestic switch to Goa
What is behind Jaiswal's shock domestic switch to Goa
Siraj reveals how he bounced back from lean patch
Siraj reveals how he bounced back from lean patch

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Countries Where Divorce Is Rare

webstory image 3

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Launched In India

VIDEOS

IAF's Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Jamnagar2:00

IAF's Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Jamnagar

Lok Sabha passes Waqf bill after hours long debate3:16

Lok Sabha passes Waqf bill after hours long debate

'Like Mahatma Gandhi, I tear this Bill': Owaisi during Waqf Bill debate19:19

'Like Mahatma Gandhi, I tear this Bill': Owaisi during...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD