PIX: SKY's 4th T20 century powers India to huge total

Images from the third and final T20 International between South Africa and India at New Wanderers Stadium, in Johannesburg, on Thursday.

IMAGE: India captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his century during the third and final T20 International against South Africa. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Captain Suryakumar Yadav exploited a bone-dry surface to smash an entertaining hundred and power India to a massive 201/7 against South Africa in the third and final T20I in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Facing a must-win match, India's batters showed the necessary intensity after South Africa asked them to bat first.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav hits a six. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Suryakumar (100 off 56 balls) stroked his T20I century, while young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (60 off 41 balls) trusted the bounce on the Wanderers pitch to produce some sparkling shots around the ground, as the Mumbai duo put on 112 runs for the third wicket.



India were quick off the block with Shubman Gill (8) and Jaiswal adding 29 runs in just 2.2 overs. But South Africa hit back through left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

IMAGE: Mumbai duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal put on a quickfire stand of 112 to put India on course for a huge total. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Maharaj took two wickets in as many balls to get rid of Gill and Tilak Varma as India's momentum was curtailed momentarily.



Jaiswal and Suryakumar rallied India to 62/2 in the PowerPlay but it was followed by a period of lull as they added just 25 runs in the next four overs.



But they broke the barn door soon and runs began to flow in a rush.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal plays the pull shot. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Suryakumar, who gave all the space to his junior partner in the early part of the partnership, soon took over the role of chief aggressor once the tenth over mark passed.



He pulled those ‘360' shots out of the shelf to punish the South Africa bowlers, who did not have much variety to tame Suryakumar on a benign pitch.



Pacer Andile Phehlukwayo bore the brunt of Suryakumar's awesome skill sets in this format.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav hit his fourth T20I century -- the joint most by a batter in T20 Internationals. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

The Indian skipper hammered Phehlukwayo for 22 runs in the 13th over through a sequence of 6, 4, 6, 6, an over in which he also brought up his fifty.



Suryakumar started off steadily, scoring 35 from 29 balls faced before he turned things around in grand style, smashing 65 from the next balls to bring up his fourth century -- the joint most by a batter in T20 Internationals along with Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell.



Jaiswal too had his own little moments like a magical pull off pacer Lizaad Williams for a six over midwicket.

IMAGE: Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal . Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

But the left-hander's effort to clear long-off off left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi ended in the hands of Reeza Hendricks.



However, there was no stopping of Suryakumar, who continued to cart the Proteas bowlers around, using nimble footwork and that highly-manipulative wrists.



The 33-year-old soon fetched a well-deserved hundred in a surprisingly sedate manner -- with a double off Williams -- off 55 balls.

IMAGE: South Africa's players celebrate after Keshav Maharaj dismissed Tilak Varma. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

He could not last till the end, giving a catch to Matthew Breetzke at the edge of the ropes off Williams.



But by then, he had done enough to carry India to a total that could give them a realistic shot at a series-levelling win despite a slew of wickets at the end, including the hit-wicket dismissal of Jitesh Sharma.