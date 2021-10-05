News
Gavaskar slams umpiring standards in IPL

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 05, 2021 17:18 IST
IMAGE: Umpire Anil Chaudhary changed his decision from no-ball to wide during the match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings on Monday despite Dwayne Bravo's delivery landing outside the pitch. Photograph: BCCI

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar slammed the standard of umpiring in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

 

Gavaskar made his comments after umpire Anil Chaudhary changed his decision from no-ball to wide during the game between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings on Monday.

The delivery by Dwayne Bravo had landed outside the pitch and should have been called a no-ball according to Gavaskar.

"That was clearly a no-ball. We've had a couple of decisions from TV umpires, which in these circumstances can make the difference between winning and losing, and that shouldn't happen," he had said on commentary during the IPL.

"These kinds of decisions should not change the game. It's a good thing Delhi won because that could have changed the game," he added.

The umpiring decisions in the IPL have come under scanner many times in the past and this season too there have been some questionable decisions made.

