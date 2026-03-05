IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of England's Jacob Bethell during the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar said it is inappropriate to ask the spectators to chant Jasprit Bumrah's name while the Indian pacer is on his delivery stride during an important assignment like the ICC T20 World Cup semifinal match.

During the second semifinal between India and England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, the DJ urged spectators to chant "Boom Boom Bumrah" while Bumrah was preparing to bowl.

India were defending 254 against England.

Gavaskar's concerns

"Asking the crowd to chant 'Boom Boom Bumrah' while he is bowling is not a good idea. They can do it between overs, but not during the over. This is a World Cup," Gavaskar said while commentating on the match.

Earlier, Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri had strongly criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for organising a laser show during a tense T20 World Cup Super 8 clash between India and the West Indies cricket team at the Eden Gardens.