T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson scores 2nd consecutive fifty; Abhishek flops again

Key Points
- Sanju Samson hit a 42-ball 89 against England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup.
- It was Samson's second consecutive fifty-plus score in the tournament.
- His opening partner Abhishek Sharma failed once again, managing only a 7-ball 9.
Sanju Samson continued his red-hot form at the T20 World Cup, smashing another blistering half-century in the semifinal against England at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium on Thursday.
Opening the innings, Samson blazed away to a 26-ball half-century as India raced to 67/1 in the Powerplay.
His partner Abhishek Sharma yet again had a poor outing, falling to off-spinner Will Jacks for a 7-ball 9.
In seven matches in the tournament, Abhishek has tallied just 89 runs at an average of 12.71 and a strike rate of 130.88.
Samson, who got a reprieve when skipper Harry Brook dropped a sitter at mid-on, was brutal on Jofra Archer, hitting the England pace spearhead for two sixes and a couple of fours.
The Kerala batter, who almost single-handedly guided India to the semifinals with a 50-ball 97 against the West Indies, unleashed a flurry of boundaries and sixes to put India on top.
He found a perfect foil in Ishan Kishan, who scored a brisk 39 off 18 balls.
Unfortunately, Samson once again missed out on a century, holing out to Phil Salt in the deep off Will Jacks' bowling for 89. His 42-ball knock contained eight boundaries and seven sixes.