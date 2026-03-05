T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson scores 2nd consecutive fifty; Abhishek flops again

IMAGE: Sanju Samson gave India a flying start with a 26-ball half-century. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Sanju Samson hit a 42-ball 89 against England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup.

It was Samson's second consecutive fifty-plus score in the tournament.

His opening partner Abhishek Sharma failed once again, managing only a 7-ball 9.

Sanju Samson continued his red-hot form at the T20 World Cup, smashing another blistering half-century in the semifinal against England at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium on Thursday.

Opening the innings, Samson blazed away to a 26-ball half-century as India raced to 67/1 in the Powerplay.

His partner Abhishek Sharma yet again had a poor outing, falling to off-spinner Will Jacks for a 7-ball 9.

In seven matches in the tournament, Abhishek has tallied just 89 runs at an average of 12.71 and a strike rate of 130.88.

Samson, who got a reprieve when skipper Harry Brook dropped a sitter at mid-on, was brutal on Jofra Archer, hitting the England pace spearhead for two sixes and a couple of fours.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson made full use of the reprieve given by England skipper Harry Brook. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The Kerala batter, who almost single-handedly guided India to the semifinals with a 50-ball 97 against the West Indies, unleashed a flurry of boundaries and sixes to put India on top.

He found a perfect foil in Ishan Kishan, who scored a brisk 39 off 18 balls.

Unfortunately, Samson once again missed out on a century, holing out to Phil Salt in the deep off Will Jacks' bowling for 89. His 42-ball knock contained eight boundaries and seven sixes.