T20 World Cup: Gavaskar, Shastri unhappy with laser show during India vs Windies game

T20 World Cup: Gavaskar, Shastri unhappy with laser show during India vs Windies game

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A. V.
March 01, 2026 23:53 IST
March 01, 2026 23:53 IST

Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri have voiced their disapproval of the laser show during the India-West Indies T20 World Cup match, citing potential distractions for players.

Laser-show-T20-World-Cup

IMAGE: Lights and a laser show light up the sky over the Eden Gardens in Kolkata during a drinks break in the T20 World Cup Super 8 clash between India and the West Indies. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points

  • Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri criticised the laser show during the India-West Indies game at the Eden Gardens.
  • The former captains expressed concern that the laser show could disrupt batters' focus and vision.
  • Gavaskar questioned the necessity of such entertainment during a crucial World Cup game.

Former India captains Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri on Sunday questioned the need for a laser show during the drinks break of the T20 World Cup Super Eights clash between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India were 53 for two in pursuit of 196 when the Powerplay ended and the scheduled break was taken. During the three-minute interval, the stadium lights were dimmed and a laser show was conducted, briefly plunging the ground into darkness.

 

Both Gavaskar and Shastri raised concerns that the sudden change in lighting conditions could disrupt the batters' focus and vision.

'Unnecessary spectacle'

"The laser show during the two-and-a-half or three minutes of the drinks breaks... It's not easy on the batters, or anybody for that matter," Gavaskar said on commentary.

"To get your eyes used to the light, to get the bright lights again, you have darkness around you."

Gavaskar said such spectacles were unnecessary in a global tournament.

"You have a laser thing going on. This is the World Cup. And for two-and-a-half minutes, do you need this kind of entertainment?

"In the IPL, it's fine in the middle of the IPL. Not in the knockouts, but in the middle of the IPL, that is fine. But at the moment here, in the World Cup, do we need these laser shows in the middle of the drinks break, at the drinks interval?"

Shastri echoed the sentiment, stressing the impact on players' concentration.

"And from the players' point of view, to switch back on, is never easy. It's serious stuff."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A. V.© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
