T20 World Cup semifinal: Ranbir, Alia & little Raha cheer for Team India!

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with their daughter Raha watching the India vs England semifinal of the T20 World Cup at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Photograph: Screengrab via X

As India put on a powerful batting display in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, several prominent faces from cricket and Bollywood watched the action from the stands.

The crowd at the packed stadium erupted as India dominated the contest, powered by a sensational knock from opener Sanju Samson. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed a whirlwind 89 off just 42 balls, setting the tone for India’s commanding performance.

Among those present were former India captains Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who were seen cheering the team in company of their partners.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni cheer for Team India. Photograph: Screengrab via X

However, the cynosure of all eyes were Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, accompanied by their daughter Raha.

The trio spotted in the stands, enjoying every moment as Samson went berserk from the word go.

Ranbir was seen holding Raha on his lap, cheering animatedly, while Alia joined in, making it a picture-perfect family moment.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma chats with Dhoni and Sakshi. Photograph: Screengrab vis X

Dressed in Indian jerseys, Alia and Ranbir were also seen clapping and shouting after every big hit from Sanju Samson.

Samson’s aggressive strokeplay, laced with eight boundaries and seven towering sixes, put England under pressure early in the match and drew loud applause from the spectators, including the high-profile guests in attendance.