Sundar reflects on his incisive bowling at Lord's

Sundar reflects on his incisive bowling at Lord's

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 14, 2025
July 14, 2025 12:37 IST

'I had specific plans coming into this Test, and Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) helped me shape and refine them in the lead-up.'

Washington Sundar celebrates with Ravindra Jadeja after taking the wicket of Joe Root.

IMAGE: Washington Sundar celebrates with Ravindra Jadeja after taking the wicket of Joe Root on Day 4 of the 3rd Test at Lord's on Sunday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar reflected on his match-defining performance against England in the third of five Test match series at Lord's on Sunday.

Sundar took a four-wicket haul in the second innings, taking important wickets of Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith, setting up a thrilling climax.

Sundar snared four wickets and achieved a momentous milestone at the Home of Cricket.

He returned with figures of 4-22 in 12.1 overs to join an elite list comprising legends Vinoo Mankad, Bishan Singh Bedi, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, who have taken four wickets or more at the iconic venue.

 

'This performance definitely boosts my confidence because doing well in a place like England means a lot. I had specific plans coming into this Test, and Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) helped me shape and refine them in the lead-up. To see those plans come together on the field is incredibly heartening,' Sundar said on Match Centre Live.

 

SEE: 'It's a blessing to have gotten four wickets'. VIDEO: Kind courtesy BCCI.tv

He exploited the rough flawlessly to have all the batters clean bowled.

Some of his deliveries straightened after landing, while some spun sharply, casting doubts into the minds of English players.

'I have a lot of good memories of getting batters out bowled. Picking four wickets, yes, I've seen that in my mind quite a few times, especially before the series started. But all of them bowled, definitely not, I wouldn't lie,' Sundar said in a video posted by the BCCI on Monday.

'Every time the ball hits the stumps and the stumps break, it's such a pure feeling. It's a blessing to have gotten four wickets and be sitting in a very strong position,' he added.

India limped to 58/4 before the end of the day's play. With the possibility of a draw being minuscule, the equation remains clear. India stands 135 runs away from victory, while England needs six wickets to restore their lead yet again.

REDIFF CRICKET
What will India's 'perfect plan' be on Day 5?
Crafty Sundar Finds A Place Among Spin Legends!
PIX: It's Advantage England On Day 4 at Lord's!
Heated exchanges add to competitive edge at Lord's
PIX: Champions Sinner-Swiatek have a ball!
