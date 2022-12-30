News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Distressed' PM Modi speaks with Pant's mother

'Distressed' PM Modi speaks with Pant's mother

Source: ANI
December 30, 2022 22:42 IST
Rishabh Pant was involved in an accident while returning from Delhi to Rourkee early Friday morning

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant was involved in an accident while returning from Delhi to Rourkee early Friday morning. Photograph: BCCI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's mother and inquired about his health following the Indian batter's horrific road accident, ANI reports.

Pant met with the accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

 

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi prayed for the good health and speedy recovery of India batter and tweeted, "Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17," tweeted PM Modi.

Pant, who was alone in the car, suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. Pant was driving his car when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Images from the accident showed the car in a gutted state.

According to a statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment, as per the BCCI statement shared with the media.

According to the statement, the BCCI is in constant touch with Pant's family while the medical team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating the southpaw.

 

Source: ANI
India Tour Bangladesh 2022

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

