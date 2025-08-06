India's Test Future: 5 Big Questions

IMAGE: The Indian team takes a lap of honour after winning the 5th Test at The Oval. Photograph: BCCI/X

India battled hard in a five Test series to share the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England.

In less than two months from now, Shubman Gill & Co will play two gruelling series at home. They first host the West Indies (October 2-6 and October 10-14) and then will duel with reigning World Test Championship winners South Africa (November 14-18 and November 22-26).

With little time to rest, Gautam Gambhir and his boys will have to quickly take the learnings from the England tour.

For their next assignment in the ICC World Test Championship cycle, the two-time WTC runners up will aim to grab maximum points across those four home clashes. Here are five key questions the side must answer prior to their next Test match-up.

1. Jasprit Bumrah's workload?

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah played only three of the five Tests in England with workload management in mind. Photograph: Ed Skyes/Reuters

The Indian team stuck to their argument of workload management, playing pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in only three Tests. That decision was vindicated as fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj guided India to a series-levelling win at The Oval in the 5th Test.

Bumrah's workload will continue to be monitored and given the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled early next year, the 30 year old will in probability not play all four home Tests.

2. No.3 batting position?

IMAGE: Karun Nair batted fluently for his first Test 50 in 9 years on Day 1 of The Oval Test. Photograph: BCCI/X

B Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair both got opportunities to make the No. 3 spot their own during the England tour, but neither batter took advantage as both of them struggled against England's pace attack.

Nair got starts, and except for the first innings at The Oval where he scored a half-ton, he was unable to go on to score big.

One of this duo will likely get another opportunity against the West Indies in October and own the spot with meaningful contributions.

3. What spin options are available?

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav wasn't fielded in any Test in the England series. Photograph: Craig Borough/Reuters

With conditions on the sub-continent likely to be vastly different to that in England, India will almost certainly include left-arm tweaker Kuldeep Yadav for their home contests against the West Indies and South Africa.

Kuldeep was not included in any of the playing XIs in England.

4. Sundar or Reddy?

IMAGE: Washington Sundar contributed with both ball and bat in England. Photograph: BCCI

While Ravindra Jadeja is a certain starter in any India Test XI at the moment, it will be interesting to see whether the selectors stick with Washington Sundar, who was effective in the lost series against New Zealand last year.

Nitish Kumar Reddy will also be in the reckoning.

5. Can Siraj back up his heroics in England?

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj finished the England tour with 23 wickets. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Mohammed Siraj rose to the occasion during the series in England and will return home brimming with confidence ahead of the red-ball clashes against the West Indies and South Africa.

Replicating his overseas success won't be easy as the 31 year old has a significantly better Test average away than in home conditions. But Siraj doesn't need to be the match-winner every time. With his skillset, he remains a potent threat across all surfaces.