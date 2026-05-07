Strict new IPL 2026 rules after unauthorised access fears

The BCCI is tightening off-field protocols for IPL 2026 following security breaches, ensuring only accredited personnel have access to team environments and restricted areas.

IMAGE: Stricter hotel security and accreditation checks expected for IPL 2026. (Image has been posted for representational purposes only). Photograph: Mumbai Indians/X

Key Points BCCI raises concerns over unauthorised access to team environments during IPL.

Multiple lapses observed, including unauthorised individuals in restricted zones.

Team officials and owners also seen in areas with limited access.

Only accredited personnel will have access to players and restricted areas.

The BCCI is preparing to tighten off-field protocols during IPL 2026 after raising concerns over increasing access to team environments by unauthorised individuals.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia highlighted that multiple lapses have been observed this season, with people outside official team setups entering hotel areas, player spaces, and other restricted zones. He also pointed out that even team officials and owners have, at times, been seen in areas where access is strictly limited under anti-corruption rules.

Concerns Over Security Breaches

He made it clear that these developments are being taken seriously, stressing that such breaches go against established security and integrity standards in the league.

As he put it, “we have noticed multiple anomalies and irregularities involving access to team environments this season,” adding that “unauthorised individuals are entering hotel areas and team spaces, which is not permitted under our protocols.”

Upcoming Changes to IPL Protocols

He further noted concerns about access discipline, saying that “there are instances where even team officials and other personnel have been found in restricted zones where they should not be present.”

While an official advisory is still expected, the direction is already clear. The board intends to ensure that only accredited and authorised personnel can access players, team hotels, buses, dressing rooms, and other restricted matchday areas.

The upcoming changes are likely to include stricter hotel security, tighter accreditation checks, and more controlled movement of franchises throughout the tournament.