BCCI Cracks Down Ahead of IPL 2026 with Tough New Guidelines

BCCI introduces strict IPL 2026 rules, banning shared practice pitches, enforcing team bus travel, dress codes and limiting net sessions to ensure fairness.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli at an RCB nets session. According to new guidelines, each team must have fresh practice nets during their sessions, and simultaneous practices require separate facilities.. Photograph: RCB/X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has drawn a firm line ahead of IPL 2026, tightening rules around practice, travel and player conduct in a bid to ensure a level playing field.

In a fresh set of guidelines circulated to all ten franchises, the board has made it clear that no team will be allowed to train on the same surface used by an opponent during net sessions.

Key Points The BCCI has implemented strict guidelines for IPL 2026, prohibiting franchises from training on the same pitch used by opponents.

Practice on match days is not allowed; main square closed four days before first home game.

Players must travel only via team bus on match days; families not allowed onboard.

Practice matches under lights capped at 3.5 hours.

Simply put, every team gets its own turf.

If two sides are scheduled to practice back-to-back, new and untouched pitches must be prepared. Even range-hitting wickets are off limits once used. There will be no overlap, no sharing — not even for throwdowns.

The directive goes further.

Practice on match days is a strict no. And in the lead-up to a franchise’s first home game, the main square will be out of bounds for four days to allow pitch preparation. Teams, if needed, will be offered alternative practice venues at no cost.

The BCCI has also capped practice matches under lights to three-and-a-half hours, keeping a tight leash on workload and pitch wear.

Players only to travel by team bus

Logistics, too, have come under the scanner.

Players must travel only by the team bus on match days. No private vehicles. No exceptions. Family members, meanwhile, will have to make their own arrangements to the stadium.

Even post-match appearances are being monitored. Sleeveless jerseys and slippers have been banned, with financial penalties in place for repeat violations.

In case of scheduling clashes, the visiting team will get preference — especially if travel or back-to-back matches are involved — though the home side retains first call on practice slots.

The message from the BCCI is unmistakable: discipline, fairness and uniformity will be non-negotiable in IPL 2026.