BCCI warns IPL teams: Misbehavior won't be tolerated

Following recent fines, the BCCI is exploring stricter measures to ensure IPL teams maintain decorum and uphold the league's reputation.

IMAGE: Devajit Saikia said the BCCI will be announcing the venues for the IPL playoffs in 'two days'. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points BCCI considers stricter measures to maintain IPL decorum after recent violations.

Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag fined for vaping during an IPL match.

IPL 2026 playoff venues to be announced soon.

Impact Player rule to be reviewed after IPL 2026.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Saturday maintained that the players and officials should adhere to the stipulated decorum to keep up the image of Indian Premier League, and said the governing body is exploring further stringent measures to "rein in" the violating parties.

Saikia's comments came close on the heels of Rajasthan Royals' skipper Riyan Parag and team manager Romi Bhinder getting fined for two separate incidents during the ongoing IPL.

IPL Teams Face Potential Penalties

"In the press release we have very clearly said that we are exploring some other options on how to rein in the teams which are violating the norms," Saikia told the reporters at the BCCI headquarters.

"We will be taking some action and we are looking at various terms and conditions and protocols of the IPL on how the teams should behave…," he added.

Parag was fined Rs 25 lakh after getting caught on camera while vaping and Bhinder was slapped with a Rs 1 lakh fine for PMOA protocol breach after he used a mobile phone in the dug-out.

"It is not only their players or an official, as a team they have to maintain certain decorum so that the image of IPL is never adversely affected. To ensure that we have to take a call and we'll be taking some action," Saikia said.

In their email that announced the action against Parag, the board had said, "The BCCI is also exploring other options to initiate proceedings for stringent action against the erring team, its officials and player/s to ensure that the reputation of IPL remains intact."

When asked if the Punjab police had approached the BCCI, given that vaping is fully banned in the country under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act 2019, Saikia said, "No. There is no such situation."

IPL 2026 Playoff Venues To Be Announced Soon

Saikia said the BCCI will be announcing the venues for the IPL playoffs in "two days."

"We are going to announce the venues in two days' time. We are working on, which all can be our appropriate venues for the IPL playoffs and the finals. So, we'll take another two days' time," he said.

Impact Player Rule Under Review

Saikia said there has been no complaint as such by the IPL teams on Impact Player rule as the season has been witnessing some high scoring matches frequently.

"Some low scoring matches are also there. All the fans are enjoying the matches. The bowlers are getting good wickets (as well). Some teams are scoring very low scores too if you look at the overall scorecards and some teams are chasing 260 also," he said.

"Everything is happening… it is a full bouquet in one package," Saikia added.

Saikia said the Impact Player rule will be reviewed after the IPL 2026. "This (discussion on the rule) has been going on for the last two years. We are reviewing it after this tournament is over, and in the middle of the tournament, we cannot take any call," Saikia said.

"There is no official request that we should revisit this particular impact player proposition. It is in the media (that) I sometimes read it. But if it comes from the teams, then we'll have to take a call. But till now, no such situation has arisen."

India's Tour Schedule

When asked if India will tour Bangladesh for a limited-overs series later this year, Saikia said, "Our home schedule is packed after the IPL…. (there is a series against) Afghanistan, then the UK (tour). After the UK tour, we'll think about the remaining part of the season."