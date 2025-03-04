HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IPL SOPs: No family in dressing room, no sleeveless!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 04, 2025 23:16 IST

CSK legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Players will now be fined if they wear sleeveless jerseys to the post[-match presentation 

IMAGE: CSK legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Players will now be fined if they wear sleeveless jerseys to the post[-match presentation. Photograph: BCCI

The BCCI has partially extended its recently implemented Standard Operating Procedure or SOPs on the Indian team to the 10 IPL franchises ahead of the 2025 edition, covering players' travel by only team bus and barring the entry of families in dressing rooms even on non-match days.

Following India's loss in the Test series in Australia, the BCCI came up with a set of rules that barred personal managers from travelling in the team bus besides limiting the presence of players' families on tours.

 

The exact same SOPs can't be applied in a multi team competition like the IPL but some of them have made their way to the world's premier T20 league.

"Players to use the team bus while coming for practice. Teams may travel in two batches," read a BCCI note that was shared with the team managers of all IPL sides recently.

As for as the families of players, they won't be allowed in the dressing room even on training days.

"On practice days (during pre-tournament & tournament), only accredited staff is allowed in the dressing room and on the field of play. Player family members and friends to travel in a different vehicle and can watch team practice from the hospitality area.

"For extended support staff (throw down specialist/net bowlers), the list needs to be submitted for approval to BCCI. Once approved, non-match day accreditations will be issued for the same," read the BCCI note further.

A top official of a franchise welcomed the steps taken by the BCCI.

"In our franchise, the families and even the team owners were not permitted in the dressing room even on non-match days. Having said that, some of the players used to travel separately and not in the team bus after a game. It won't be be allowed from this season onwards," the official told PTI.

Additionally, fines will be levied on players if they forget to bring their accreditation card at the venue or show up at the post-match presentation wearing loose and sleeveless clothes.

"It is mandatory for PMOA (players and match officials) accredited staff to bring their accreditation on match day. On the first instance failure of not carrying the accreditation, warning will be issued. On second instance, monetary fine will be issued to the team.

"...In the post-match presentation, floppies and sleeveless jersey are not allowed. Failure to do so will result in warning on the first instance. On the second instance, there will be a financial penalty," the BCCI said.

The Board also warned the batters to not hit the advertising LED board outside the boundary ropes.

"Despite providing hitting nets, player keep hitting on the LED boards. We request teams to adhere to it.

"Players and support staff are not to sit in front of the LED boards. Sponsorship team will mark places across the FOP where substitutes carrying towels and water bottles can be seated," the board added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
