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IPL 2026: Captains To Review Impact Player, DRS Rules

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
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March 24, 2026 18:50 IST

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IPL captains are set to meet with the BCCI to discuss crucial rules and regulations for the upcoming season, including the impact player rule and enhancements to the Decision Review System.

IPL Trophy

IMAGE: The captains' meeting with BCCI ahead of IPL 2026 will discuss key rule changes including Impact Player Rule and DRS. Photograph: IPL/X

Key Points

  • IPL captains will meet with the BCCI to discuss the impact substitute rule and code of conduct.
  • The meeting will cover regulations such as two bouncers per over and checks for bat size.
  • Teams bowling second can request a ball change after the 10th over to address dew challenges.
  • DRS scope will include height-based no-ball reviews and wide-ball reviews using Hawk-Eye technology.

The IPL captains' meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday ahead of IPL 2026, with discussions likely on matters such as Impact Player Rule and code of conduct.

The captains' meeting with the BCCI is a norm with the Mumbai meeting scheduled to be addressed by former India player Javagal Srinath and Nitin Menon, who are the heads of match referees and umpires panels respectively.

 

"There is nothing new in the regulations this year. Some of the captains and coaches are new and it is important to inform them about the rules," a BCCI official told PTI.

Captains To Discuss Bouncer Rule

Among the points to be discussed also are two bouncers per over, checks for the size of the bat, replacement of the ball when it is lost or unfit for play, retired out calls, and use of saliva.

The ban on using saliva to shine the ball, in effect in international cricket from September 2022, was lifted from IPL ahead of the 2025 edition.

In contrast, some important decisions were taken during the 2025 captains' meeting, and the permission to use of saliva after obtaining consensus from 10 captains was the most significant among them.

It was also decided to give the team bowling second the option to request a ball change once after the 10th over. This was done to address challenges posed by dew during the evening matches.

As per the rule, the bowling captain can make the ball-change request, regardless of whether there is visible dew or not, but the on-field officials will select the new ball.

It was also decided to expand the DRS' scope by including height-based no-ball reviews and wide-ball reviews outside the off-stump, using Hawk-Eye and ball-tracking technology.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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