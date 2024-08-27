News
Stone replaces Wood in England team for 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka

Stone replaces Wood in England team for 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka

August 27, 2024 18:39 IST
Olly Stone

IMAGE: England's Olly Stone celebrates after taking the wicket. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Fast bowler Olly Stone will replace the injured Mark Wood in the England team to play Sri Lanka in the second Test at Lord's, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Wood injured his thigh during the first Test and has been ruled out for the rest of the series.

 

The 30-year-old Stone, who has made three Test appearances in an injury-plagued career, will play in his first Test since June 2021.

England lead the three-match series after their five-wicket win at Old Trafford. The second Test starts on Thursday.

England team:

Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Shoaib Bashir.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
