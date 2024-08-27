'Kohli Will Play Tests For 5 More Years'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli bats during the Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, March 12, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Former batting coach Sanjay Bangar said senior pros Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could continue to play international for another few years.



Kohli, 35, and Rohit, 37, retired from T20 Internationals after the World Cup victory on June 29, 2024 but continue to be part of an integral part of India's ODI and Test teams.



Bangar played 12 Tests and 15 ODIs and later served as India's assistant coach when they registered a historic first-ever Test series win in Australia in 2018-2019. He believes that with improved fitness standards the cricketers can continue to play international cricket till 40.



'The players' careers are going to get longer, and in that process, if it benefits the Indian team, nothing like it. Even with Virat, depends on his body. The last format that he would give up will be Test cricket. So, I am sure that you will see Virat playing Test cricket for another five years,' Bangar told The Rao Podcast.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma warms up before the start of a match. Photograph: BCCI

Bangar reckons that Rohit has another few years of cricket left in him.



'I think Rohit will continue to play as long as his body and fitness allows him to. Because a player of that quality -- Sachin (Tendulkar) played till 40, even Rahul (Dravid) played till 40 -- with better fitness standards, more professionals are looking after players. Like a lot of nutritionists also are helping,' Bangar added.



Rohit and Kohli will be hungry, he felt, for more success after the T20 World Cup triumph and the duo will have their eyes set on next year's ICC World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup to be played in India in 2027.

'In today's time and age, the World Cup is happening every second year or every year you have an ICC tournament. I don't think that would have been a factor. India winning the World Cup doesn't mean that Rohit is going to walk away,' Bangar added.

'Rohit has tasted success now, and India still wants to win the World Test Championship, there is something to look forward to.'