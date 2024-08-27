Anderson hails 'ridiculous' Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has over 7000 runs while chasing down targets in ODIs. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former England pacer James Anderson is full of praise for chase master Virat Kohli.

The legendary England bowler has termed the former India captain as 'one of the best' players while chasing runs and finishing games, especially noting his prowess in white-ball cricket.

Speaking on the Tailenders Podcast, Anderson said, 'I do not know if there is been a better batter in the history of the game batting second and chasing down scores than Virat Kohli. His record at chasing is absolutely phenomenal. The number of hundreds he has scored in the second innings, chasing down scores is ridiculous.'

'It is no surprise that when he gets in that situation, with his mentality, it is just like it is meant to be. His self-belief is so high,' added Anderson.

On being asked if Virat is the greatest white-ball batter ever, Anderson said: 'I cannot say that. I was thinking more in terms of just chasing. (As for the best white-ball batter ever,) Michael Bevan from Australia comes to my mind, particularly in the late 1990s and early 2000s -- he was just phenomenal coming in at number six and doing that job,' he said.

'Kohli batting at number 3 gets those hundreds while Bevan was renowned for getting his 50s, 60s and being at the end, while Kohli gets the big score, to get his teams over the line. I honestly can't think of a better finisher and greater white-ball players than him (Kohli),' he added.

Virat is considered as one of the greatest white-ball batters of all time. He made his ODI debut in 2008 against Sri Lanka and has scored 13906 runs after playing 295 matches and 283 innings at a strike rate of 93.54, with 50 centuries and 72 fifties. He is the third-highest ODI run-getter ever.

He is also the second-highest run-getter in T20Is, scoring 4,188 runs at an average of 48.69, with a strike rate of over 137, with a century and 38 fifties.

His records while chasing are phenomenal, in ODI's he has scored 7,852 runs in 162 matches at an average of 64.36, with 27 centuries and 40 fifties. In 53 T20Is and 48 innings, he has scored 2,013 runs at an average of 67.10, with a strike rate of 136.47 and 20 fifties. His best score was 94*.