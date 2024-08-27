SKY Eyes A Test Spot

'If you do well, stay humble. If you don't do well, go back to the basics.'

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav played his first and only Test against Australia in Nagpur in February 2023. Photograph: BCCI

While Suryakumar Yadav's white ball career has sky-rocketed with a string of match-winning performances, he has found himself down the pecking order in Test cricket.

SKY made his Test debut in Nagpur against Australia in February 2023 but has since been overlooked.

And India's new T20 captain aims to claw his way back into the reckoning in the longest form by grinding it out at the domestic level.

'There are a lot of people who have worked really hard to earn their place and even I want to earn that spot again,' Suryakumar said on the sidelines of the Buchi Babu invitational tournament on Monday.

'After I made my debut for India in Tests, I got injured. There were a lot of people who got an opportunity and have done well too. They deserve that opportunity right now.'

With as many as 10 Test matches lined up for later this year -- two against Bangladesh next month, three against New Zealand in October and the all-important Border-Gavaskar series in Australia in December, the 33 year old will look to push for a spot in the team.

'(Getting into the squad) That's not in my control. What's in my power right now is to play the Buchi Babu tournament, go on to play the Duleep Trophy and then see what happens,' he added.

'But yes, I'm really looking forward. There are 10 Test matches lined up and I'm obviously excited for some red-ball fun.'

'This format is a little challenging. You have to be one step ahead. You cannot bat like you do in a T20I match. But at the same time, intent is very important, including the body language you carry on to the ground,' SKY added.

'What is in your control are the practice sessions and what you do until the start of the game. If you do well, stay humble. If you do not do well, go back to the basics and drawing board, start and come back again,' Surya said.

SKY will represent the Mumbai Cricket Association in the Buchi Babu tournament which begins in Coimbatore on September 5.

Beginning September 19, India play two home Tests against Bangladesh and three against New Zealand before flying to Australia in November.