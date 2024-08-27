WTC standings: Pakistan slip to 8th; India No 1

IMAGE: Pakistan suffered a 10-wicket thrashing against Bangladesh in the first Test in Rawalpindi. Photograph: Pakistan Cricket Board/X

Pakistan slipped to a lowly eighth in the World Test Championship standings following their 10-wicket loss to Bangladesh and a subsequent penalty for slow over-rate in the first Test match in Rawalpindi.



India lead the WTC standings with 74 points and a winning percentage of 68.52, with six wins from nine matches.



With 16 points and a winning percentage of 22.22 courtesy of two wins from six games, Pakistan languish in the second last position in the standings only ahead of the West Indies.



Bangladesh, who recorded their maiden Test win against Pakistan on Sunday, are seventh in the standings with 21 points, having won two out of their five games played so far.



Maintaining a slow-over rate in the first Test has made the situation more desperate for Pakistan, who lost six WTC points for being six overs short during the game.

Bangladesh were docked three points for being three overs short of the acceptable rate.



Pakistan and Bangladesh clash in the second and final Test, starting in Rawalpindi from Friday.

ICC World Test Championship Standings: