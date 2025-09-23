Stokes returns to lead England in Ashes!

IMAGE: Ben Stokes might be available for the first Test of the Ashes series, starting in Perth on November 21 . Photograph: Peter Cziborra /Reuters

England on Tuesday named a 16-man squad for the Ashes series starting in Australia in November with Ben Stokes, who is currently nursing a shoulder injury, set to return to lead the side.

White-ball skipper Harry Brook has been named the new vice-captain, replacing Ollie Pope while Will Jacks has returned to the Test squad after a three-year hiatus.

Stokes is expected to be available for the first Test in Perth starting from November 21, the English Cricket Board said.

The bowling attack will be led by Mark Wood and Matthew Potts. The only specialist spinner in the squad is Shoaib Bashir, who returns after suffering a finger injury during the final Test of the series against India.

Squad:

Ben Stokes (Captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (Wicketkeeper), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.