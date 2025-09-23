Hardik On Cusp Of Massive T20I Milestone!

IMAGE: In the ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE, Hardik Pandya has so far claimed three wickets in four matches at an average of 33.00. Photograph: ANI Photo

As India gear up for their second Super 4s match in the Asia Cup, against Bangladesh in Dubai on Wednesday, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is on the verge of becoming the second Indian to complete 100 T20I wickets, and overall, he will be the 26th bowler to do so.

Currently, Hardik is India's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 97 scalps in 118 matches at an average of 26.63. His has three four-wicket hauls under his belt with the best figures being 4-16.

At the top spot is Arshdeep Singh, who took his 100th wicket against Oman during the side's final group-stage clash in the continental event.

The left-armer pacer has 100 scalps at an average of 18.49, with the best figures of 4-9 and two four-fers to his name.

He returned figures of 1-29 in three overs in India's previous clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, picking the prized scalp of opener Fakhar Zaman.

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is the top wicket-taker in T20Is with 173 scalps in 103 matches at an average of 13.93. He has eight four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls and the best figures are 5-3.