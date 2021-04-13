News
Stokes out of IPL with suspected hand fracture: report

Stokes out of IPL with suspected hand fracture: report

Source: PTI
April 13, 2021 22:52 IST
Ben Stokes takes the catch to dismiss Chris Gayle

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals’s Ben Stokes takes the catch to dismiss Punjab Kings batsman Chris Gayle during the IPL match in Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

England all-rounder Ben Stokes's IPL campaign has, in likelihood, come to an abrupt end after sustaining a suspected hand fracture during Rajasthan Royals's opening game against Punjab Kings, in Mumbai, on Monday.

 

Stokes’s IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals is yet to confirm the development, though.

According to British newspaper Independent, Stokes has in all likelihood fractured his left-and while taking a diving catch to dismiss West Indies dasher Chris Gayle.

"Having dropped a chance earlier in the match, Stokes ran in from long-on and dived forward to complete the dismissal of the West Indian batsman. He immediately felt discomfort in his left hand, grimacing as he got up to celebrate with his teammates," the newspaper reported.

Due to the injury Stokes did not bowl more than one over as Punjab Kings scored a massive 222.

"The Independent understands that Stokes will remain out in India for a week. Dialogue has already begun between the ECB and Royals around managing the injury," the newspaper said.

"He will have an X-Ray in India (Mumbai) on Thursday to determine how much damage has been done before the ECB take over the planning of the recovery," it added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Second part of my innings best I ever played: Samson
PIX: Samson's dazzling ton in vain as Kings edge Royals
'Had performance anxiety in past IPL seasons'
Gold hallmarking to be mandatory from June 1
IPL PICS: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Curfew in Maharashtra for 15 days from April 14
2nd Covid wave: Goldman Sachs lowers growth forecast
Indian Premier League - 2021

Should Samson have taken that single?

RCB look to consolidate position; SRH eye first win

