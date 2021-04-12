IPL PICS: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

April 12, 2021 22:11 IST

Images from Monday's IPL match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul waves to the dressing room after completing 50 during Monday’s IPL match against Rajasthan Royals, in Mumbai. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper K L Rahul and Deepak Hooda pummeled the Rajasthan Royals bowlers into submission with sensational knocks to propel Punjab Kings to an imposing 221 for six in the IPL match, at the Wankhede stadium, in Mumbai, on Monday.

While Rahul smashed seven fours and five sixes in his 50-ball 91, Hooda, playing his first match since the last IPL, plundered six maximums and four boundaries as he blazed his way to 64 off just 28 balls, after the early dismissal of Mayank Agarwal (14), who edged one back to Royals captain and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson to give IPL debutant Chetan Sakariya his maiden wicket.

Sakariya went on to be the pick of the Rajasthan bowlers, claiming three wickets for 31 runs in four overs.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals pacer Chetan Sakariya exults after dismissing Mayank Agarwal for his first wicket in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl.

Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson and Shahrukh Khan made their debut for the Kings, while Manan Vohra, Mustafizur Rahman, Shivam Dube and Chetan Sakariya debuted for Rajasthan Royals.

Punjab Kings opened with K L Rahul, who scored 670 runs from 14 matches in the 2020 season, and Mayank Agarwal, who was also among the top run-getters last season, with 424 runs from 11 matches.

IMAGE: Chris Gayle hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

The pair could put up just 21 runs before left-arm pacer Sakariya effected the breakthrough for his first IPL wicket.

The Saurashtra bowler, after conceding 10 runs in the opening over, sent down a fuller delivery just outside off, which Agarwal went after but could only get the edge, and the offering was well-taken by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. Agarwal was out for 14 off 9 balls and Punjab Kings 22 for 1 in the third over.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes takes the catch to dismiss Chris Gayle. Photograph: BCCI

Chris Gayle walked in next and showed intent immediately. He and Rahul took Punjab Kings to 46 for 1 after the first six overs. Gayle scored 14 off 14 balls and Rahul 15 off 13 of those runs in the powerplay. Soon they brought up the 50-run partnership off 36 balls.

Gayle was dropped on 29 by leg spinner Rahul Tewatia, who failed to hold on to a return catch, and he celebrated the ‘life’ by hitting the next delivery for his second six of the innings.

IMAGE: Riyan Parag celebrates the wicket of Chris Gayle. Photograph: BCCI

However, leggier Riyan Parag ended the West Indian’s assault. Gayle tried to go after the bowler, who was in his first over, mistimed the shot and Ben Stokes pulled off an awesome catch at long-on. Gayle was out after a 28-ball 40 and Punjab Kings reduced to 89 for 2 in the tenth over.

Soon after Rahul brought up his 22nd IPL fifty off 31 balls and with Deepak Hooda, the new-man in, stepped up the charge. Hooda launched into the bowlers immediately, hitting five sixes and four while scoring 40 off only 16 balls as Punjab Kings went past 150 in the 15th over. He then hit his sixth six and followed it up with a single to bring up his 50 off only 20 balls.

IMAGE: Deepak Hooda celebrates after bringing up his 50 off only 20 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Hooda’s magnificent innings was finally ended by Chris Morris. The batsman attempted another but doesn't get the reach and was caught at mid-wicket by Riyan Parag after a well-made 64 off 28 balls.

Nicholas Pooran, who replaced Hooda, did not trouble the scorers as Sakaria pulled off a blinder at short fine leg off Morris’s bowling. He was out for a duck and Punjab lost their fourth wicket at 196.

Rahul then fell after Punjab added just four more runs. Sakariya bagged his second wicket as Rahul pulled to deep mid-wicket and Tewatia had the presence of mind to release the ball before crossing the boundary and completing the catch after getting back. Rahul was out for 91.

Sakariya got his third wicket, having Jhye Richardson caught by Morris before Punjab finished with 221 for 6.