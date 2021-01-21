News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Stokes, Archer back for first two Tests against India

Stokes, Archer back for first two Tests against India

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 21, 2021 19:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Ben Stokes was rested for the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Explosive all-rounder Ben Stokes and pacer Jofra Archer, on Thursday, returned to a 16-member strong England squad named for the first two Tests of the upcoming four-match series against India.

The England selectors also named six travelling reserves for the first and second matches, to be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from February 5.

 

Both Stokes and Archer were rested for the ongoing two-match Test series in Sri Lanka, while Rory Burns was at home for the birth of his child.

The team will continue to be led by Joe Root.

Surrey's Ollie Pope will travel to India and will be added to the squad when passed fit. Pope is recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in September during the Test series against Pakistan.

The national selectors have provided rest to Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Curran and Mark Wood. The three players, who are currently in Sri Lanka, will miss the first and second Tests in India.

"This is consistent with the selection policy of finding a block of rest for all multi-format players at some point during post-Christmas winter schedule," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a release.

With Archer and Stokes returning, and subject to fitness of the rest of the squad, Somerset's Craig Overton will return home after the Sri Lanka series.

Squad for first two Tests: Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Home quarantine for Rahane, Rohit, Ravi, Shardul...
Home quarantine for Rahane, Rohit, Ravi, Shardul...
'A BIG SALUTE to our cricketing soldiers'
'A BIG SALUTE to our cricketing soldiers'
Pant doesn't want to be compared with Dhoni
Pant doesn't want to be compared with Dhoni
SC notice to Centre, Amazon on plea against Mirzapur
SC notice to Centre, Amazon on plea against Mirzapur
Bear hug with US: Don't ignore Russia!
Bear hug with US: Don't ignore Russia!
Umpires offered us to leave midway after abuse: Siraj
Umpires offered us to leave midway after abuse: Siraj
We never spoke about Adelaide game: Sydney hero Vihari
We never spoke about Adelaide game: Sydney hero Vihari

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

'Cricket is like God for Shardul'

'Cricket is like God for Shardul'

PIX: The Champions are Home!

PIX: The Champions are Home!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use