'A BIG SALUTE to our cricketing soldiers'

January 21, 2021 13:20 IST

We asked you, dear readers to send in your congratulatory messages for the Indian team on their success Down Under. Here are your wishes for the team...

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrates with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after victory over Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane, January 19, 2021. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Ahmad Mehdi: That many tours India took down under (throughout my childhood and teenage years), from 1985 onwards, the outcomes were extremely painful and depressing due to various forms of drubbing we received at the hands of the formidable Aussies, but today was different as we savour the defeat of a full strength Australian team at the hands of "INDIA A" and that too in a full fledged Test series . . . The pain and agony of those defeats have been replaced by pride and pleasure, congratulations team India we are SUPREMELY PROUD OF YOU !

Tushar Mukherjee: Congrats to team India. Ajinkya means unconqurable. Yes 5 Test matches without any defeat. Hopefully many more to come. The Australian media highlighted the 36 all-out but never once mentioned their terrible score of 47 all out in South Africa 3 years ...

'Team India you added 10 years to my life'

BRAVO ! BRAVO! Simply amazing Team India

Devendra B: First of all an upfront Sorry from my end as this message is a bit long but cannot resist from writing it this way!

A BIGGG BIGGG SALUTE to our cricketing soldiers. The team literally fought this series like true warriors just like our respected armed forces who put their lives on the line for the nation.

This win goes on to prove what we Indians can do when it comes to save the pride of our nation.

Words fail me to describe the joy that this team has given the entire nation during this depressing pandemic. .. What a way to start 2021 !!!

Just want to add a few important things here as part of the congratulatory note:

1. We need to acknowledge and repeatedly remind everyone in the country that this series win was a pure team effort and not a single individual effort, because everyone stood up and counted when it mattered right from the 2nd Test match.

2. The 'Gabba' success story also was a pure team effort and I personally believe that this match does not need a "Man of the Match" award.

3. It all started by some inspirational bowling in the first innings where Shardul Thakur, T.Natarajan and Washington Sundar all claimed 3 wickets a piece and in the process restricted Australia from posting an insurmountable first innings score, which I believe was the foundation of this win. A bigger aussie total would have killed this match.

4. In the Indian first innings batting, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar ended up being the top two scorers and if this partnership had not worked the way they did then we would have been in serious trouble for the rest of the match.

5. I give major credit to Shardul and Sundar for this test win as they reduced the deficit to a mere 33 runs. If not for this partnership the deficit would have been quite huge and affected the overall equation of the match.

6. Sharul and Siraj then again followed up with great performances with the ball by taking 9 wickets between them which is a tremendous achievement. Salute to both of them.

7. Kudos to Shubhman for his great knock of 91 when it mattered in the 2nd innings.

8. Kudos to the warrior Cheteshwar for fighting it out there holding fort at one end (special salute to him, as those who criticize him just do not understand this sport).

9. Ajinkya and Sundar had a cameo innings which also was important as it showed the mindset of the team that it was going for a win instead of a draw.

10.Ajinkya also deserves special credit for his astute captaincy. We need a captain like him.

11. Natarajan has sacrificed the joy of spending time with his new born baby right from the IPL till now. The sacrifice has paid off and he returns with his head held high, Kudos :)

12.Then came the innings of Rishabh Pant which was really the need of the hour and truly happy to see that he carried his bat through the way he did and not throw his wicket. Just goes on to tell us the importance of mixing caution with aggression.

13. Congratulations to Ravi Shastri too for managing the team well.

14. I also want to additionally thank Rahul Dravid and all others who have selflessly worked behind the scenes with the youngsters during their Junior and India 'A' days which has made them what they are today.

Heartfelt congratulations to the entire team (including the injured fighters who had to sit out of the last match due to injury) and support staff, you all make us proud.

The team need to stay down to earth and not let this success affect them else complacency can creep in. Remember, in todays times it does not take time for people to turn into critics as soon as there is a bad performance :)

The Indian team needs you all to serve the nation like this for a long time to come. So happy and proud that Indian Cricket is in safe hands. Jai Hind :)

Basappa, Venkatesh:

No swagger, no disbelief

just quiet acceptance

that we got a chance to play

didnt think too much

and we just played

why is the world so excited

and people so happy

it was just another match

we got a chance to play

and we just played

young , shy , earthern lads

from villages and towns

not wise and well read

but enough honour and fortitude

that happy households have in abundance

because you see wisdom they did not have

but lonely virtue

and as long as it is not tainted

rarely cares for history or weather

the boys just got a chance to play

and they just played

Sudhakar Nalam: Hearty Congratulations to the young cricket team for beating the mighty Australian team on their favourite home ground. Hats off to you.

Rajiv Noronha:

And that kept up the steam

To enable achieving the nations dream

A cup in the hand and smiles on the face

Everyone is awaiting your return to base

WELCOME BACK & CONGRATULATIONS TEAM INDIA

Sarfaraz Khan: My heartiest congratulations to young team India the way they fought back was incredible. Beating Australia in Australia some extraordinary performance required which our young team showed. This win will remain in our thoughts for the longer period of time.

Suresh Sivanandam: The victory is nothing short of Lagaan 2.0 and it definitely brought back the memories of 2001 series

Lakshmi Narayana Burra: "What a proud moment for India. The boys kept Indian flag flying high. They are no longer boys, became MEN brought laurels to Mother India. After being bundled out for one of the lowest score in the history, the characters the team has shown, the grit, resilience, determination and the endurance displayed through out the series , continue to inspire the generations to come. You have overcome the every challenge thrown at you and let your performance speak for yourself. The exemplary way of overcoming the mental and emotional challenges of sledging by opponent team and racial abuse by Australian spectators deserve a special mention. Congratulations to you and kudos to team India for the historic win. "

Suresh Behera: Dear Team India, Almost the entire cricketing fraternity thought that you were the underdogs. However, the results reminded me of a famous quote by Mark Twain – “It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog.”

Well, some people have this habit of speaking too much too soon. No wonder, they later on search for places to hide. You have let your game do all the talking. You have let the Indian flag fly high.

I am running short of words to express my emotions. A part of Young India has dared to rewrite history. A part of Young India has dared to take the bull by the horn. A part of Young India has stunned the cricketing world.

An ex-captain of Australia said that Australia lost to India A. I believe Australia lost to India Y. Australia underestimated the power of youth and paid the price.

I am reminded of another quote by Haruki Murakami - “If you're young and talented, it's like you have wings.”

You have wings, gentlemen. Fly. Let Indian cricket fly high with you.

The feeling is yet to sink in.

There have been many great moments in the history of Indian Cricket. This, needless to mention, will too be remembered as one of the greatest moments.

Tons of good wishes.

Ramanamurthy Mallajosyula: WHAT A WIN, WHAT A SERIES WIN!

NOBODY EXPECTED YOU TO WIN BUT WHAT A INCREDIBLE WIN. THE ELEVEN MEN MADE IT AND SHOWN IT TO THE CRICKET WORLD. CONGRATULATIONS ALL THE ELEVEN WHO MADE THE HISTORY.

Nikhil Parikh: Firstly we all New India people thankful to Almighty GOD for giving us victory in lost match against giant killer AUS.

This is indeed New India nothing is impossible when GOD possess to Hard work and strong will power of Our Cricket Team.

Dinesh Thairani: The icing on the cake has been Rahane’s gesture of presenting signed team Jersey to Nathan Lyon on his 100th Test match.

It’s a true reflection sportsmanship. You win some matches You lose some matches but sportsmanship has to be carried on.

Well done team India... Enjoy the moment.

Midhun Gopi: Cricket wins. As a die hard cricket and watching and following cricket since 1985 this is the Greatest victory I have watched Team India. Really proud of what the Team achieved yesterday.

Vinay Kamtikar: The defining moment, for me, was when Mayank Agarwal got out ; 50 odd runs were needed with only Sunder/Shardul n then the long tail. So many times earlier, the Indian Team collapsed from such situations. But credit to Sundar ; and Pant, there was no collapse this time. Sundar got out on the cusp and Shardul got out for nothing. And Pant took us home. Well Done!