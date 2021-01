Last updated on: January 21, 2021 10:37 IST

IMAGE: Captain Ajinkya Rahane and Head Coach Ravi Shastri on their arrival in Mumbai on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

captain Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Rohit Sharma and Head Coach Ravi Shastri arrived in Mumbai from Australia early on Thursday morning.

'I am so happy that we retained the trophy. The whole team is very happy with the way we played the series,' Rishabh Pant told ANI on his arrival in Delhi.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma leaves the airport. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

The team received a warm welcome on their return to the country after retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant gives the media a quick byte on his arrival in Delhi. Photograph: ANI Twitter