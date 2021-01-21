News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pant doesn't want to be compared with Dhoni

Pant doesn't want to be compared with Dhoni

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 21, 2021 10:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'It is not good that you compare a legend with a youngster'

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: I want to make my own name in the Indian cricket team, said Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

After powering India to victory over Australia in the fourth Test, India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant said that although it feels good to be compared to former cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, he does not want people to make comparisons as he wants to make his own name in the sport.

 

On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds to take the series 2-1.

Pant played an unbeaten inning of 89 runs in the fourth innings of the Test as India chased down the total of 328. This is the highest chase recorded at the Gabba, Brisbane.

"I am so happy that we retained the trophy. The whole team is very happy," Pant told reporters here after returning from the Australia tour.

"It feels good when you are compared to someone like MS Dhoni but I do not want people to make comparisons. I want to make my own name in the Indian cricket team. That is the only thing I am focused on. Also, it is not good that you compare a legend with a youngster," he added.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.

In the first Test against Australia, India was bundled out for 36 and there were many pundits who said the visiting team would face a 4-0 drubbing. But proving every critic wrong, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered famous victories in Melbourne and Brisbane. The side also recorded an epic draw in Sydney and at every step, the line-up overcame adversity. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PHOTOS: Our champion cricketers are home!
PHOTOS: Our champion cricketers are home!
Penny has dropped: Shastri
Penny has dropped: Shastri
Dom's Take: Thank you Team India
Dom's Take: Thank you Team India
The REAL REASON why Alia was hospitalised
The REAL REASON why Alia was hospitalised
PHOTOS: Our champion cricketers are home!
PHOTOS: Our champion cricketers are home!
Sensex jumps 231 pts to cross 50,000-mark for 1st time
Sensex jumps 231 pts to cross 50,000-mark for 1st time
Biden signs order to end Trump's Muslim travel ban
Biden signs order to end Trump's Muslim travel ban

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

'Cricket is like God for Shardul'

'Cricket is like God for Shardul'

'Satark Rahein': KP warns Team India!

'Satark Rahein': KP warns Team India!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use