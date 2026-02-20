Stoinis Has 'Absolute Respect' For 'Mentor' Yuvraj

Marcus Stoinis calls Yuvraj Singh a mentor and praises his elegance and power, while Australia look to salvage pride after crashing out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

IMAGE: Marcus Stonis has played for Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. Photograph: BCCI

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis described India star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh as a "mentor" during his early career in the Indian Premier League, and said that he commands "nothing but absolute respect".

Key Points Stoinis said Yuvraj was “very helpful” to him as a young overseas player.

He praised Yuvraj’s “relaxed, rhythmical power” and called him “super talented” and “elegant.”

Australia endured a disappointing campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, failing to reach the Super 8s.

"I played with Yuvraj Singh in the IPL. Although I was playing with him, I describe him more as a mentor. I was quite young, and he was obviously very experienced." Stoinis said in the video.

He also recalled that Yuvraj Singh was "very helpful" to him and called him a "nice guy"

"Super talented, elegant, powerful. Not the typical power that maybe is on highlight around the world today. It was a more relaxed, rhythmical power. Very nice guy, very helpful. I mean, to a young overseas player coming to the IPL, he was very good to me. Nothing but absolute respect," Stoinis says further in the video.

Australia had a poor campaign at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 and were knocked out of the tournament in the group stage itself.

The Aussies started their campaign strongly with a commanding win over Ireland by 67 runs in the 14th match of the tournament at R Premdasa Stadium. However, in the next match, Australia suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe at the same stadium where they were unable to chase 170 and got bowled out for 146. The Aussies suffered yet another loss, as they went down against Sri Lanka, losing the match by eight wickets as Sri Lanka chased a target of 182 runs in just 18 overs.

With the defeat against Sri Lanka, their chances of qualifying were no longer in their hands as they depended on Ireland to win their match against Zimbabwe. The match got washed out, with Zimbabwe and Ireland getting one point each, eliminating Australia from the tournament.

Australia will face Oman in their last match of the campaign at Pallekele Stadium on Friday.