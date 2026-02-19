IPL Shadow Looms As Pakistan Stars Face Hundred Snub

Pakistan cricketers may be overlooked by IPL-linked franchises in The Hundred auction, a report claims, raising fresh questions over fairness and politics in global T20 leagues.

IMAGE: Shaheen Shah Afridi is among a handful of Pakistani players who have played in The Hundred in previous editions of the competition. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters

The IPL shadow may once again loom large over Pakistan’s hopes in The Hundred.

With the new season of The Hundred set to run from July 21 to August 16, and player salaries rising after fresh private investment, there is money to be made. But Pakistan cricketers may find the door only half open.

According to a BBC report, franchises in The Hundred that are linked to the Indian Premier League are unlikely to consider Pakistan players at next month’s auction, a trend that dates back to 2009, when strained diplomatic ties halted cross-border participation.

'A senior official from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) indicated to an agent that interest in his Pakistan players would be limited to sides not linked to the IPL,' said BBC in a report on Thursday.

The Hundred comprises eight teams, including Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave and Sunrisers Leeds, all of which have partial ownership links to IPL entities.

'Another agent described the situation as 'an unwritten rule' across T20 leagues with Indian investment,' the report added.

Pakistan players have featured in The Hundred before

Last year, ECB chief executive Richard Gould had reportedly struck a different note, saying he expected "players from all nations to be selected for all teams" while emphasising that organisers had implemented "clear anti-discrimination policies" to ensure fairness.

The owners of the four franchises were approached for comment, the report said, but none responded.

'The Hundred welcomes men's and women's players from all over the world and we would expect the eight teams to reflect that,' said an ECB spokesperson.

'Almost 1,000 cricketers from 18 nations have registered for The Hundred auction, with representation on the longlist of over 50 players respectively from Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan and West Indies.'

Pakistan players have featured in the competition before. Imad Wasim turned out for Northern Superchargers last season, now renamed Sunrisers Leeds. Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf have also played in previous editions. However, no Pakistan woman cricketer has appeared in the tournament so far.

The pattern is not new. No Pakistan cricketer has played in SA20 since its launch in 2023, with all six teams owned by IPL-linked groups. In the UAE’s ILT20 too, franchises controlled by the owners of MI London and Southern Brave have not signed a single Pakistan player across four seasons.

'Every player should have the right to fair and equal opportunity,' the report quoted Tom Moffat, chief executive of the World Cricketers' Association, as saying.

'While employers have autonomy in recruitment, those decisions should always align with principles of fairness, equality and respect.'