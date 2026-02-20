Chapman Ready For Tariq's 'Unique' Threat

New Zealand's Mark Chapman is banking on his team's familiarity with Pakistan's cricket team to gain an edge in their crucial T20 World Cup Super 8s match, emphasising their understanding of the bowling attack and adaptation to Sri Lankan pitches.

IMAGE: Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq's pause and sling-arm delivery make it hard for batters to pick timing. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Mark Chapman believes New Zealand's frequent matches against Pakistan provide a tactical advantage in the T20 World Cup.

Chapman highlights the importance of understanding Pakistan's spin attack, including mystery spinner Usman Tariq.

New Zealand bowlers are adjusting their strategies for the slower pitches in Sri Lanka compared to India.

Playing all Super Eights matches in Colombo offers New Zealand consistency and an opportunity to adapt to the venue.

Mitchell Santner is expected to return to the team after recovering from illness.

New Zealand middle-order batter Mark Chapman banked on the familiarity factor to tame the mystery spinner Usman Tariq-led Pakistan bowling unit in their T20 World Cup Group 2 Super 8s match in Colombo on Saturday.

Since 2024 August, New Zealand have played Pakistan in 20 bilateral matches across ODIs and T20Is, and Chapman averred that those games have given his side a good understanding of Pakistan's attack.

"Obviously, Usman Tariq has a pretty unique action with the way that he stops at the crease, so I mean that's something to factor in. But for us, Pakistan have a number of really good spinners, so each of them poses their own threat," said Chapman in the pre-match press conference in Colombo on Friday.

"So, Pakistan is one of the teams that we've played probably the most frequently over the last few years. So, we're well aware of what they're going to bring. It's just about making sure we're really clear in the way that we want to play as a team," he added.

Adapting to Sri Lankan Pitches

Chapman also conceded that New Zealand bowlers will have to rethink their tactics on the Sri Lankan pitches, slower than their Indian counterparts.

"I think in India we've seen that the pitches on -- particularly on red soil -- have been favourable for batting. So, it's been pretty tough for the bowlers. The margins have been pretty small.

"I mean, you've seen a lot of games nearing that 200 score regularly. I think the bowlers have certainly had a little bit of a challenge. But here it's slightly different with the slower nature of the pitches. The bowlers will, hopefully, get a chance to really show off their skills," he said.

"I know that spin is probably more likely to play a part here in particular. So, yeah, we'll just wait and see what the pitch looks like."

Advantage Colombo

However, the 31-year-old batter hoped being stationed in Colombo for all their Super Eights matches would work in favour of the Kiwis.

"I think, when you play in these tournaments, one of the challenges is hopping from venue to venue and adapting. I guess playing all three games here, we'll learn each game as we go.

"I think for us, it's quite nice to be able to turn up to the same place and the same venue, similar pitches and adjust. So I think, yeah, certainly something that we're not complaining about," he noted.

Team Fitness Update

Chapman also allayed fitness concerns around Mitchell Santner after an unwell New Zealand skipper missed the previous match against Canada on Tuesday.

"Mitch Santner, he looks pretty sprightly, so I think he's pretty excited to get back to the park. Barring any last minute sickness, I think he'll be there. Obviously, Lockie (Ferguson on parental leave) has left us.

"I think he's currently on the way back, and I think he's landing potentially soon. So we'll just see how he pulls up from the flight," he said.