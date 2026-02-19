Mhambrey Hails India's All-Round Show In T20 WC

Former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey praises India's dominant run in the ongoing T20 World Cup, highlighting squad depth and the importance of peaking at the right time.

IMAGE: India are unbeaten at the T20 World Cup thus far, winning all their group games to make it to the Super 8s. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Former bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on Thursday said it is not just about winning, but how the team wins, pointing out that India's four straight victories in the T20 World Cup have been impressive, with four different players earning the Player of the Match awards, highlighting the squad's depth and teamwork.

India topped Group A with four straight wins to storm into the Super Eights, and Mhambrey said the challenges encountered so far would stand the team in good stead heading into the crucial phase of the tournament.

Mhambrey cited the tense game against the United States, where Suryakumar Yadav played a decisive knock after early wickets fell.

"One bit is just the way the Indian team is playing. Just the kind of cricket they're playing, I think it's fabulous," Mhambrey said at the launch of the MI Junior Season 6 in Mumbai at the MCA-BKC Ground.

"Purely the skill-set they've shown in terms of...one is winning and the way you win. For us, it's not about the winning bit -- that I'm not that surprised -- it's just the way we've won these games," he said.

Mhambrey said India have faced a few challenging moments in the tournament, experiences he believes will keep the players alert and better prepared for the tougher tests ahead.

"We have (had) challenging moments. (The game against the) US was a classic example where all of a sudden we have three, four wickets down. And people questioned 'hey, is this going to be that game?' And then, you have someone playing that kind of a knock," the former India player said.

"Surya (Yadav) played that knock and just took it away...(the) good thing is, everyone has contributed. In the last four games, if I'm not wrong, there are four different Player of the Match. It speaks about everyone is contributing.

"You don't want to have only one or two guys doing the chunk of batting or bowling. When the real pressure situation comes and you lose those two important wickets, then you're kind of in a little unfamiliar environment. But good to see everyone contributing," he said.

'T20 World Cup is an open tournament now'

Mhambrey cited Australia's loss to Zimbabwe and said at no point can a top team take it easy.

"If you let your guard down, if you're not up there (at the) top of your game, there's an opportunity that someone else will slip by, that game (Australia vs Zimbabwe) did tell you that," he said.

"A team like Zimbabwe (would have) never thought they would beat a team like Australia. They took (the win) purely on the way they play cricket," Mhambrey added.

Mhambrey said the T20 World Cup is an 'open tournament' now.

"I think it's an open tournament now. South Africa is doing well. Sri Lanka has done well. New Zealand always want to be competitive... come ICC tournaments, they have a different team altogether. There are four or five great contenders, " he said.

Mhambrey said being at the same venue where Mumbai players engage in their Ranji Trophy fixtures will motivate the young cricketers.

"To sit in the same dressing rooms as their heroes with their pictures on display is amazing. Sitting on the same chair where your heroes have sat must be so inspiring for the kids and such an incredible feeling," he said.

"The seed is being planted and we will see at least a couple of these players represent Mumbai in the next 5-6 years."