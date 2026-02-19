HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why Ranji Trophy Final Won't Be Played At Chinnaswamy

Why Ranji Trophy Final Won't Be Played At Chinnaswamy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Listen to Article
February 19, 2026 20:40 IST

Karnataka will face Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy final in Hubballi, starting February 24

IMAGE: Karnataka will face Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy final in Hubballi, starting February 24. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

The Karnataka State Cricket Association on Thursday confirmed that the upcoming Ranji Trophy final between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir will be played at Hubballi, a decision the officials took to further speed up the ongoing safety enhancement works at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

 

Key Points

  • The Ranji Trophy 2026 final between Karnataka cricket team and Jammu and Kashmir cricket team will be held in Hubballi.
  • The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) confirmed the venue shift on Thursday.
  • Ongoing safety and infrastructure enhancement works at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium made it unfeasible to host the final there.
  • KSCA said hosting the final in Hubballi aligns with its vision to promote cricket beyond Bengaluru.

The Ranji Trophy final will start from February 24 and PTI had reported on Wednesday that the prestigious match will be moved to the KSCA Stadium in Hubballi.

"KSCA had the option of hosting this prestigious final either at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, or at the KSCA Hubballi grounds. After careful evaluation and detailed consultations, the Association, in coordination with the BCCI, has taken a considered and strategic decision to stage the final at Hubballi," said Vinay Mruthyunjaya, the KSCA official spokesperson.

Extensive infrastructure and safety enhancement works have been underway at Chinnaswamy in line with the recommendations of the state-appointed Expert Committee and other statutory authorities.

"Several spectator gates and access points are currently being dismantled and widened, along with other critical improvement works.

"In view of these ongoing developments, it would not have been feasible to ensure the high-quality match-viewing experience and spectator convenience that a marquee fixture such as the Ranji Trophy Final deserves," said Mruthyunjaya.

However, Mruthyunjaya said, it came as a blessing in disguise because a marquee match can be staged at a mofussil centre in the state, aligning with the vision of the newly-elected KSCA Managing Committee under the leadership of former India cricketer and KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad.

"This initiative is aimed at promoting cricket across the State, nurturing regional fan engagement, and strengthening the sporting ecosystem beyond Bengaluru," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
