Steve Smith completes 10,000 runs in Tests!

IMAGE: Steve Smith celebrates after completing 10,000 runs in Test cricket. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

Steve Smith became the 15th player to go past the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket, during Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday.

Smith brought up the landmark with a single to mid-on off spinner Prabath Jayasuriya in the 31st over of the Australian innings.

He becomes the fourth Australian to complete the landmark after Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh and Allan Border.



The 35-year-old brough the milestone in his 115th Test match, boasting of a superb average of 55, with 34 centuries and 51 fifties.

The 10,000-run club in Test cricket: