Steve Smith completes 10,000 runs in Tests!

Steve Smith completes 10,000 runs in Tests!

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 29, 2025 12:22 IST

Steve Smith

IMAGE: Steve Smith celebrates after completing 10,000 runs in Test cricket. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

Steve Smith became the 15th player to go past the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket, during Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday.

Smith brought up the landmark with a single to mid-on off spinner Prabath Jayasuriya in the 31st over of the Australian innings.

 

He becomes the fourth Australian to complete the landmark after Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh and Allan Border.

The 35-year-old brough the milestone in his 115th Test match, boasting of a superb average of 55, with 34 centuries and 51 fifties.

The 10,000-run club in Test cricket:

PlayerTeamMatchesInnsRunsAvg100s50s
Sachin Tendulkar India 200 329 15921 53.78 51 68
Ricky Ponting Australia 168 287 13378 51.85 41 62
Jacques Kallis South Africa 166 280 13289 55.37 45 58
Rahul Dravid India 164 286 13288 52.31 36 63
Joe Root England 152 278 12972 50.87 36 65
Alastair Cook England 161 291 12472 45.35 33 57
Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 134 233 12400 57.40 38 52
Brian Lara West Indies 131 232 11953 52.88 34 48
Shivnarine Chanderpaul West Indies 164 280 11867 51.37 30 66
Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 149 252 11814 49.84 34 50
Allan Border Australia 156 265 11174 50.56 27 63
Steve Waugh Australia 168 260 10927 51.06 32 50
Sunil Gavaskar India 125 214 10122 51.12 34 45
Younis Khan Pakistan 118 213 10099 52.12 34 33
Steve Smith Australia 115 206 10000 52.05 34 41
REDIFF CRICKET
