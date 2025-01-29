HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Is Gavaskar Why Rohit Failed In Australia?

Is Gavaskar Why Rohit Failed In Australia?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 29, 2025 12:11 IST

x

An angry Rohit complained about Gavaskar being 'too negative' about his form in Australia, claiming that external pressure impacted his focus!

Rohit Sharma with Sunil Gavaskar

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma speaks to Sunil Gavaskar during the third T20 International between India and South Africa at the Holkar stadium in Indore, October 4, 2022. Photograph: BCCI
 

Rohit Sharma has reportedly ccomplained to the BCCI over what he perceives as excessive criticism from batting great Sunil Gavaskar.

Rohit, who struggled during the Border Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, copped flak from Gavaskar both for his captaincy and his batting.

'The skipper, Rohit Sharma, was out of his depth and having taken the brave decision to step aside, because of his form, he has also raised big questions about his future in Test cricket,' Gavaskar wrote in his column in The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper after India suffered a 1-3 series defeat in Australia.

Gavaskar was also critical of the skipper on his commentary stints during the home Test series against New Zealand in which India suffered a 0-3 whitewash.

An angry Rohit complained about Gavaskar being 'too negative' about his form in Australia, claiming that external pressure impacted his focus!

'Rohit felt that it was not necesssary for Gavaskar to criticise him in that fashion and that's why he complained to the BCCI about Gavaskar,' a source told Cricblogger.

Gavaskar has always been forthright with his opinions and had slammed Rishabh Pant's approach as 'stupid' after he perished playing a rash shot during the Melbourne Test.

The batting great also objected to Rohit pulling out of the first Test in Australia when the skipper stayed back for the birth of his second child.

'I have been reading that Rohit Sharma might not play the first two Tests of the Australia series. I feel that, in that case the selection committee should appoint Jasprit Bumrah captain of the side for the entire Australia tour, and tell Rohit Sharma that you will participate as a player in this series. For the first Test match, Rohit Sharma has to be there,' Gavaskar had told Sports Tak.

'All these added so much pressure that he (Rohit) was compelled to tell it all to BCCI,'the source told Cricblogger.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How Varun Chakravarthy Reinvented Himself
How Varun Chakravarthy Reinvented Himself
Gavaskar expects selectors to take bold decisions
Gavaskar expects selectors to take bold decisions
'Love The Way Surya Leads The Team'
'Love The Way Surya Leads The Team'
Gavaskar calls for injecting new blood in Team India
Gavaskar calls for injecting new blood in Team India
Gavaskar Slams Rohit, Iyer...
Gavaskar Slams Rohit, Iyer...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Most Beautiful Cities In The World

webstory image 2

8 Mental Health Benefits From Dogs

webstory image 3

7 Simple But Savoury Chicken Curry Recipes

VIDEOS

Hema Malini, Baba Ramdev take 'Amrit Snan' on Mauni Amavasya2:09

Hema Malini, Baba Ramdev take 'Amrit Snan' on Mauni Amavasya

How chaos unfolded during Mauni Amavasya in Prayagraj4:09

How chaos unfolded during Mauni Amavasya in Prayagraj

'Country won't progress through AI': Mukesh Ambani2:09

'Country won't progress through AI': Mukesh Ambani

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD