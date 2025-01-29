Is Gavaskar Why Rohit Failed In Australia?

An angry Rohit complained about Gavaskar being 'too negative' about his form in Australia, claiming that external pressure impacted his focus!

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma speaks to Sunil Gavaskar during the third T20 International between India and South Africa at the Holkar stadium in Indore, October 4, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma has reportedly ccomplained to the BCCI over what he perceives as excessive criticism from batting great Sunil Gavaskar.



Rohit, who struggled during the Border Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, copped flak from Gavaskar both for his captaincy and his batting.



'The skipper, Rohit Sharma, was out of his depth and having taken the brave decision to step aside, because of his form, he has also raised big questions about his future in Test cricket,' Gavaskar wrote in his column in The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper after India suffered a 1-3 series defeat in Australia.



Gavaskar was also critical of the skipper on his commentary stints during the home Test series against New Zealand in which India suffered a 0-3 whitewash.



An angry Rohit complained about Gavaskar being 'too negative' about his form in Australia, claiming that external pressure impacted his focus!



'Rohit felt that it was not necesssary for Gavaskar to criticise him in that fashion and that's why he complained to the BCCI about Gavaskar,' a source told Cricblogger.



Gavaskar has always been forthright with his opinions and had slammed Rishabh Pant's approach as 'stupid' after he perished playing a rash shot during the Melbourne Test.



The batting great also objected to Rohit pulling out of the first Test in Australia when the skipper stayed back for the birth of his second child.

'I have been reading that Rohit Sharma might not play the first two Tests of the Australia series. I feel that, in that case the selection committee should appoint Jasprit Bumrah captain of the side for the entire Australia tour, and tell Rohit Sharma that you will participate as a player in this series. For the first Test match, Rohit Sharma has to be there,' Gavaskar had told Sports Tak.



'All these added so much pressure that he (Rohit) was compelled to tell it all to BCCI,'the source told Cricblogger.