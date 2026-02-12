HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Steve Smith becomes PSL's most expensive player ever!

Steve Smith becomes PSL's most expensive player ever!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 12, 2026 16:12 IST

x

Australian batter Steve Smith has become the highest-paid player in Pakistan Super League history after being acquired by Sialkot Stallions in the revamped auction system.

IMAGE: Steve Smith fetches record PKR 14 Crore. Photograph: Steve Smith/Instagram

Key Points

  • Steve Smith becomes the most expensive player in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history, signing with Sialkot Stallions for PKR 14 crore.
  • The Pakistan Cricket Board introduced a player auction system for the first time, replacing the draft format for the PSL's 11th edition.
  • Naseem Shah emerged as the most expensive Pakistani signing, acquired by Islamabad United for PKR 8.65 crore.
  • The expanded PSL now includes eight teams, with new franchises Sialkot and Hyderabad joining the league.
  • The PSL is scheduled to clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL), running from March 26 to May 3.

Seasoned Australian batter Steve Smith fetched PKR 14 crore as a direct signing in the revamped 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League, making him the most expensive player in the league's history.

Smith, who is on his way to replace the injured Mitchell Marsh in Australia's World T20 Cup squad, was bought by the new franchise Sialkot Stallions for $500,000 approximately.

 

The PSL has expanded to eight teams from six, with the Pakistan Cricket Board introducing a players' auction system for the first time, replacing the draft format that had been in place for the last decade.

Key Players in the PSL Auction

The auction held in Lahore on Wednesday saw some notable overseas players including David Warner, Adam Zampa, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mustafizur Rahman, Devon Conway, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamshi, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Mendis and Marnus Labuschagne.

A total of 103 players were signed by the eight franchises. Fast bowler Naseem Shah emerged as the most expensive Pakistani signing after being bought by Islamabad United for PKR 8.65 crore. All-rounder Faheem Ashraf also joined the same franchise for PKR 8.5 crore.

Babar Azam was retained by Peshawar Zalmi for PKR 7 crore, while the most expensive retention was Saim Ayub, who was retained by the same franchise for PKR 12.2 crore.

PSL Schedule and New Franchises

The PSL is due to be held from March 26 to 3 May and will clash directly with the more lucrative and prominent Indian Premier League.

Two new franchises -- Sialkot and Hyderabad -- have been added after their rights were purchased by overseas Pakistani businessmen for PKR 185,000 crore and PKR 175,000 crore respectively.

Multan Sultans was also sold and rebranded as Rawalpindi after new owners acquired the franchise rights.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Mustafizur Rahman to play for PSL's Lahore Qalandars
Mustafizur Rahman to play for PSL's Lahore Qalandars
Agni Chopra Denies Registering for Pakistan Super League
Agni Chopra Denies Registering for Pakistan Super League
T20 World Cup: Sahibzada Farhan smashes Pakistan to huge total vs USA
T20 World Cup: Sahibzada Farhan smashes Pakistan to huge total vs USA
T20 World Cup: 'Miaan, pack your bags and come': Siraj's Emotional Comeback
T20 World Cup: 'Miaan, pack your bags and come': Siraj's Emotional Comeback
T20 World Cup: Afghan star Nabi penalised after heated on-field dispute
T20 World Cup: Afghan star Nabi penalised after heated on-field dispute

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Tips For The Most Passionate Sex

webstory image 2

8 Healing Powers Of Dark Chocolate

webstory image 3

V-Day Chocolate Tarts: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Pooja Hegde Sets the Internet on Fire in a Denim Mini Skirt! 1:27

Pooja Hegde Sets the Internet on Fire in a Denim Mini...

Mrunal Thakur steps out in style in casual look0:18

Mrunal Thakur steps out in style in casual look

Timeless Beauty Hema Malini Spotted at Mumbai Airport0:47

Timeless Beauty Hema Malini Spotted at Mumbai Airport

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO