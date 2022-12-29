News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Starc's injury adds to selection woes for Sydney Test

Starc's injury adds to selection woes for Sydney Test

December 29, 2022 12:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mitchell Starc

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc tapes his finger. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc will miss the third and final Test against South Africa due to a tendon injury in the middle finger of his bowling hand, the 32-year-old said at a news conference on Thursday.

The left-hander suffered the injury in the second Test, which Australia won by an innings and 182 runs on Thursday to seal the series 2-0 with a match to spare.

 

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green will also miss the final match of the series, which begins on Jan. 4 in Sydney, to recover from a broken finger he sustained in Melbourne.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Pakistan forced India to sack captain'
'Pakistan forced India to sack captain'
What went wrong for South Africa in Boxing Day Test
What went wrong for South Africa in Boxing Day Test
Tearful Warner proud of emotionally draining ton
Tearful Warner proud of emotionally draining ton
Rahul himself 'violated' protocols: Govt's rebuttal
Rahul himself 'violated' protocols: Govt's rebuttal
20 years at RIL helm: Ambani redefines business growth
20 years at RIL helm: Ambani redefines business growth
What's ailing South African Cricket?
What's ailing South African Cricket?
Recipe: Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Soup
Recipe: Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Soup

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

More like this

Boxing Day Test: Australia thrash SA to seal series

Boxing Day Test: Australia thrash SA to seal series

Will injured Cameron Green play in IPL 2023?

Will injured Cameron Green play in IPL 2023?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances